Biden Says Putin Made ‘Big Mistake’ in Suspending Nuclear Treaty

Sources: NBC News, The Print, and PBS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgPvL_0kwPxthy00
Photo byCreative Commons

Putin declared on Tuesday that Russia was withdrawing from New START, a crucial nuclear arms limitation deal and the final agreement of its kind between the United States and Russia.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden vehemently denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to halt his nation's participation in the final arms limitation agreement with the United States.

When a member of the US press asked Biden about Putin, he first grinned and said, "I don't have time", as he entered a meeting with the Bucharest Nine at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland.

He suddenly stopped and exclaimed:

"Big mistake!"

And entered for a picture with other leaders.

As the Ukraine War approaches its one-year anniversary, Biden is having a meeting with NATO chiefs in Poland.

On Wednesday, Putin met with Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, while he was in Moscow. Wang had already met Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia.

He pledged that NATO’s mutual-defense pact is “sacred” and that:

“We will defend literally every inch of NATO.”

In his speech on Tuesday, Putin said that his country would not be the first to deploy nuclear weapons and blamed the West for sparking Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

But, Russia has already made mention of its nuclear arsenal and issued a bomb and shell threat to Ukraine's nuclear power stations.

In a meeting with NATO officials on Wednesday, Biden praised the Bucharest Nine's leaders and stressed the importance of democracy and freedom in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

"You're the first line of defense for our entire community, and you are the most knowledgeable about the issues at hand."

Biden opened the meeting by saying:

"Not just for Ukraine, but for the independence of democracies throughout Europe and the world."

He added:

“Article 5 is a sacred commitment the United States has made. We will defend literally every inch of NATO, every inch of NATO,”

Poland's actions have received significant attention from Biden.

Almost 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees are being hosted in the nation, which has also pledged $3.8 billion in economic and military aid to Kiev.

During discussions with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Biden remarked that:

"The United States needs Poland and NATO as much as NATO needs the United States."

