Jennifer McClellan makes history as the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

Democrat as the first Black woman elected to represent Virginia in Congress, Jennifer McClellan has created history.

The Associated Press reports that Jennifer McClellan, a seasoned Democratic state senator, won a special election on Tuesday for Virginia's Fourth Congressional District, giving her the state's first Black congresswoman.

At a celebration with supporters in Richmond, McClellan delivered a victory speech in which she pledged:

“We will make this commonwealth and this country a better place for everyone."

“I am ready to get to work.”

In the special election for the 4th District, which has its population center in the capital city and extends south to the North Carolina border, McClellan, 50, defeated right-wing Republican challenger Leon Benjamin.

In an interview, McClellan remarked:

“It still blows my mind that we’re having firsts in 2023."

She added:

“My ancestors fought really hard to have a seat at that table, and now not only will I have a seat at the table in Congress; I’ll be able to bring that policymaking table into communities that never really had a voice before.”

Ms. McClellan also stated that her background as a Black female senator would help define her legislative positions in a January opinion piece for Essence magazine.

She wrote:

“This election isn’t just about my lived experiences, it’s about elevating the experiences of so many whose voices have not been heard in our government."

In the consistently blue district, which includes Richmond and extends to counties bordering North Carolina, McClellan was widely favoured to win. In 2020, President Joseph Biden received 67.1% of the vote, and the House election was classified as Solid Democrat by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

McClellan will serve in the House among 29 other Black women. The Senate is devoid of African women.

She said:

“I feel a responsibility to ensure I’m not the last."

Regarding her own political future, she didn't rule out running for office at some point in the future, but she said she hopes to advance some of the same causes in Congress that she has fought for in Richmond:

Abortion rights,

Environmental justice,

Climate change,

Public school funding, and

Extending voting rights.

She said:

“All of the success that I have had with major legislation at the state level, all of that work still hasn’t been done at the federal level. And so I will bring my expertise on those issues and continue to work on those issues in Congress."

