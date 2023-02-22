Jennifer McClellan makes history as the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

The Exclusive Reads

Sources: NBC News, AP News, and New York Times (Shout out to them)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaDFe_0kvjN1Cw00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byCreative Commons

Democrat as the first Black woman elected to represent Virginia in Congress, Jennifer McClellan has created history.

The Associated Press reports that Jennifer McClellan, a seasoned Democratic state senator, won a special election on Tuesday for Virginia's Fourth Congressional District, giving her the state's first Black congresswoman.

At a celebration with supporters in Richmond, McClellan delivered a victory speech in which she pledged:

“We will make this commonwealth and this country a better place for everyone."
“I am ready to get to work.”

In the special election for the 4th District, which has its population center in the capital city and extends south to the North Carolina border, McClellan, 50, defeated right-wing Republican challenger Leon Benjamin.

In an interview, McClellan remarked:

“It still blows my mind that we’re having firsts in 2023."

She added:

“My ancestors fought really hard to have a seat at that table, and now not only will I have a seat at the table in Congress; I’ll be able to bring that policymaking table into communities that never really had a voice before.”

Ms. McClellan also stated that her background as a Black female senator would help define her legislative positions in a January opinion piece for Essence magazine.

She wrote:

“This election isn’t just about my lived experiences, it’s about elevating the experiences of so many whose voices have not been heard in our government."

In the consistently blue district, which includes Richmond and extends to counties bordering North Carolina, McClellan was widely favoured to win. In 2020, President Joseph Biden received 67.1% of the vote, and the House election was classified as Solid Democrat by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

McClellan will serve in the House among 29 other Black women. The Senate is devoid of African women.

She said:

“I feel a responsibility to ensure I’m not the last."

Regarding her own political future, she didn't rule out running for office at some point in the future, but she said she hopes to advance some of the same causes in Congress that she has fought for in Richmond:

  • Abortion rights,
  • Environmental justice,
  • Climate change,
  • Public school funding, and
  • Extending voting rights.

She said:

“All of the success that I have had with major legislation at the state level, all of that work still hasn’t been done at the federal level. And so I will bring my expertise on those issues and continue to work on those issues in Congress."

Sources: History House, NBC News, AP News, New York Times, The Cook Political, and Essence

P.S. Follow for more daily news like this.

To read daily trending news by The Exclusive Reads and other writers, download the Newsbreak App for free.

A lot of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you're a writer and would also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# politics# government# trending# democrats# news

Comments / 44

Published by

The Exclusive Reads is a place where you will find daily news.

N/A
640 followers

More from The Exclusive Reads

Apple’s Secret ‘XDG’ Team Is Working on More Than Just a Glucose Monitor

Apple is not only seeking noninvasive glucose monitoring for its wearable; a hidden team is also working on other projects. However, the company's forthcoming headgear probably won't require an iPhone, and follow-up models are already under development.

Read full story

Domino's Pizza Delivery Problems Drag Down Papa John's Shares, Too

Sources: CNBC (Shout out to them) With the release of mixed earnings on Thursday morning, Domino's Pizza and Papa John's both decreased in value during pre-market trading.

Read full story

Meta announces verification subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users, Elon Musk Has 1 Word To Say About It

Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta, on Sunday unveiled a new paid subscription plan for its services that would, among other things, let users pay for a verified account.

Read full story
137 comments

Biden Says Putin Made ‘Big Mistake’ in Suspending Nuclear Treaty

Sources: NBC News, The Print, and PBS (Shout out to them) Putin declared on Tuesday that Russia was withdrawing from New START, a crucial nuclear arms limitation deal and the final agreement of its kind between the United States and Russia.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Joe Biden’s Surprisingly Tough Message to Russia

Sources:US News (Shout out to them) The president's antagonistic address demonstrated to America and Ukraine that the war will be a major focus of his presidency. The most important speech of this war and likely of President Joe Biden's term was delivered on Saturday in Warsaw at the conclusion of his trip to Europe.

Read full story
256 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Los Angeles Catholic Auxiliary Bishop Found Fatally Shot, Homicide Investigation Underway

Sources: USA Today (Shout out to them) Authorities said Sunday that a homicide investigation is being conducted into the shooting death of a prominent Catholic Church bishop in Los Angeles.

Read full story

Opinion: After saying there's no racism in America, Nikki Haley is immediately subjected to Ann Coulter's racism

This week, Nikki Haley openly declared that racism is no longer a problem in America when she declared her candidature for president. In a campaign video published on Tuesday, the former governor of South Carolina stated that "some people think our ideas are not simply wrong, but bigoted and nasty."

Read full story
2227 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy