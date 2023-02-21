Opinion: Joe Biden’s Surprisingly Tough Message to Russia

The president's antagonistic address demonstrated to America and Ukraine that the war will be a major focus of his presidency.

The most important speech of this war and likely of President Joe Biden's term was delivered on Saturday in Warsaw at the conclusion of his trip to Europe.

Particularly in his unexpected call for Putin's overthrow, it was surprisingly bellicose and aggressive.

Biden declared,

"For God's sake, this man cannot hold onto power."

Although the White House is attempting to retract that claim, it is very obvious that Biden wants to overthrow the current government in Moscow.

Many presidents have privately wanted the ouster of a foreign power but I can’t remember one who has openly called for it.

In the near future, Biden has conveyed a message of toughness that will be warmly received by many Americans and Europeans in addition to many Ukrainians.

Some have questioned his steel capacity up until this point.

Not anymore!

But this statement strongly suggests that this war is now unlikely to be resolved through negotiations any time soon due to Putin's commitment to a protracted conflict and his infrequent mention of peace. This is on top of Putin's own bellicosity.

That choice appears to be gone at this time.

Putin could think he has no choice but to continue fighting in this toxic climate.

However, he is the one who is weakly submitting to the US.

The speech was so forceful that one could be excused for assuming that Biden has been picked to lead the west in a new Cold War, one that is increasingly on the horizon.

In fact, Biden hinted that he intended to make this the focal point of his presidency while also hinting at a more active and involved foreign policy globally.

It is unexpected!

Prior to the Russian invasion, national security was less of a priority than the pandemic, the U.S. economy, climate change, etc.

Throughout his first year in the White House, Biden has primarily concentrated on America's internal rebirth.

Russia's threats to the world will be at the top of his agenda for at least the next few weeks, if not months.

These issues have not yet been totally set aside, notably the environment.

Ensure your seatbelt is buckled!

