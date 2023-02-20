Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Los Angeles Catholic Auxiliary Bishop Found Fatally Shot, Homicide Investigation Underway

The Exclusive Reads

Sources: USA Today (Shout out to them)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5HI7_0ktjoBm400
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byCreative Commons

Authorities said Sunday that a homicide investigation is being conducted into the shooting death of a prominent Catholic Church bishop in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that:

"Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was discovered deceased at a residence in Hacienda Heights, roughly 15 miles east of downtown Los Angeles."

O'Connell was declared dead at the spot after homicide investigators responded to a "shooting death investigation" at the residence on Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Michael Modica of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department first told reporters on Saturday night that the death of O'Connell was being examined as "suspicious," but that no suspects were being sought and that there was no imminent danger to the public.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department,

"We are working hard to find those responsible for his death."
“He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.”

According to the Vatican News, O'Connell, an Irishman, was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979.

In June 2015, Pope Francis appointed him the auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles.

According to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, an auxiliary bishop is the second-highest office in the church after the archbishop.

Bishops "assist with the pastoral and administrative needs" of the archdiocese.

O'Connell's death was a "shock," the Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez stated in a statement on Saturday, adding...

"I have no words to express my anguish."

Gomez stated on Sunday that learning O'Connell's murder was determined to be a homicide left him "very troubled and grieved."

Sources: USA Today, Twitter, NBC Los Angeles, Vatican News, and LA Catholics.

P.S. Follow for more daily news like this.

To read daily trending news by The Exclusive Reads and other writers, download the Newsbreak App for free.

A lot of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you're a writer and would also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# crime# polictics# local# world

Comments / 0

Published by

The Exclusive Reads is a place where you will find daily news.

N/A
638 followers

More from The Exclusive Reads

Domino's Pizza Delivery Problems Drag Down Papa John's Shares, Too

Sources: CNBC (Shout out to them) With the release of mixed earnings on Thursday morning, Domino's Pizza and Papa John's both decreased in value during pre-market trading.

Read full story

Meta announces verification subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users, Elon Musk Has 1 Word To Say About It

Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta, on Sunday unveiled a new paid subscription plan for its services that would, among other things, let users pay for a verified account.

Read full story
138 comments

Biden Says Putin Made ‘Big Mistake’ in Suspending Nuclear Treaty

Sources: NBC News, The Print, and PBS (Shout out to them) Putin declared on Tuesday that Russia was withdrawing from New START, a crucial nuclear arms limitation deal and the final agreement of its kind between the United States and Russia.

Read full story
17 comments
Virginia State

Jennifer McClellan makes history as the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

Sources: NBC News, AP News, and New York Times (Shout out to them) Democrat as the first Black woman elected to represent Virginia in Congress, Jennifer McClellan has created history.

Read full story
40 comments

Opinion: Joe Biden’s Surprisingly Tough Message to Russia

Sources:US News (Shout out to them) The president's antagonistic address demonstrated to America and Ukraine that the war will be a major focus of his presidency. The most important speech of this war and likely of President Joe Biden's term was delivered on Saturday in Warsaw at the conclusion of his trip to Europe.

Read full story
256 comments

Opinion: After saying there's no racism in America, Nikki Haley is immediately subjected to Ann Coulter's racism

This week, Nikki Haley openly declared that racism is no longer a problem in America when she declared her candidature for president. In a campaign video published on Tuesday, the former governor of South Carolina stated that "some people think our ideas are not simply wrong, but bigoted and nasty."

Read full story
2226 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy