Opinion: Los Angeles Catholic Auxiliary Bishop Found Fatally Shot, Homicide Investigation Underway

Authorities said Sunday that a homicide investigation is being conducted into the shooting death of a prominent Catholic Church bishop in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that:

"Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was discovered deceased at a residence in Hacienda Heights, roughly 15 miles east of downtown Los Angeles."

O'Connell was declared dead at the spot after homicide investigators responded to a "shooting death investigation" at the residence on Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Michael Modica of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department first told reporters on Saturday night that the death of O'Connell was being examined as "suspicious," but that no suspects were being sought and that there was no imminent danger to the public.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department,

"We are working hard to find those responsible for his death."

“He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.”

According to the Vatican News, O'Connell, an Irishman, was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979.

In June 2015, Pope Francis appointed him the auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles.

According to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, an auxiliary bishop is the second-highest office in the church after the archbishop.

Bishops "assist with the pastoral and administrative needs" of the archdiocese.

O'Connell's death was a "shock," the Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez stated in a statement on Saturday, adding...

"I have no words to express my anguish."

Gomez stated on Sunday that learning O'Connell's murder was determined to be a homicide left him "very troubled and grieved."

