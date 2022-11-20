One Pot Taco Pasta | Simple Dinner Recipe

My husband added this to his top 5 favorite meals as soon as he started eating it! This is very easy to make, filling, and so delicious. The best part is you only need one pan!

Here is what you need:

1/2 pound of ground beef

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar

1 cup shredded cheddar jack

1 minced garlic clove

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 packet of taco seasoning

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 cups beef broth

3/4 cups milk

2 cups medium pasta shells

1 can of rotel diced tomatoes with fire roasted hatch chilis

How to make it:

Cook ground beef until almost done, then move to side, add butter, chopped onions, and minced garlic. Cook until ground beef is done and onions are translucent.

Drain rotel and add to beef, along with tomato paste, Worcestershire, and taco seasoning. Mix thoroughly

Add broth and milk, bring to a light boil, stirring occasionally

Stir in pasta noodles, cook until they're done. Stir frequently and scrape bottom of pan to ensure nothing sticks.

Some great toppings for this pasta would be sour cream, more shredded cheese, crushed Fritos, green onions, cilantro, jalapenos, the options are endless! Personally, we do not add toppings because we love the flavor as is (and maybe we're a bit lazy), but any toppings can only enhance the amazing flavor!

If you try this recipe I would love to hear how you like it! Many more recipes are to come, so please follow along!