Sausage, Butternut Squash, and Gnocci | Dinner Recipe

This pasta is so delicious! It may sound a little odd, but you'll love it once you try it! This ended up being one of my favorite meals I have made. It is a perfect comfort food with an amazing flavor.

Here is what you need to make it:

2 mild Italian sausages

16 ounces of potato gnocchi

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup pureed butternut squash

half pint of heavy cream

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 minced garlic cloves

1/2 teaspoon sage

1 tablespoon thyme

1 tablespoon parsley

1 tablespoon basil

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chopped mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped onions

This recipe calls for 1 cup of pureed butternut squash. I roasted mine and pureed it myself by cutting the squash in half, removing the seeds and baking for 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Then you scoop insides into blender and blend until smooth. You can also buy pureed butternut squash, or frozen squash and bake for about 20 minutes them puree, sometimes in the produce section you can also find pre-cut butternut squash and do the same as if it was frozen!

Cook the sausage until done and then slice. While that is cooking add oil, onions, mushrooms, and garlic to a Dutch oven. Cook until onions are translucent.

Add sliced sausage, potato gnocchi, broth, and heavy cream. Cook for 2-3 minutes or when gnocchi is done (see packaging for cooking time)

Stir in pureed butter nut squash and seasonings. Stir until everything is combined and serve!

If you make this recipe I would love to hear what you think!