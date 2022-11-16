Pesto, Chicken, And Asparagus Pasta | Lunch/Dinner Recipe

The Ellison Homestead

This is a great recipe to make for lunch or dinner and it is a great meal prep option! I reheated this the next day and it still tasted just as great. This does not have a strong lemon flavor due to my husband's preference. If you like a good lemon flavor use the whole lemon to add some more flavor! I used a basil pesto for this recipe, but I believe and pesto would be great!

Here is what you need:

  • 2 boneless chicken breast
  • 1/2 pound asparagus
  • 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 cup pesto
  • 12 ounces of rotini pasta
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon thyme
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoons pine nuts
  • shredded parmesan

Let's make it!

Season chicken with thyme, basil, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and parsley. Cook until done. I cooked mine in the instant pot, you can cook it however you prefer!

Cook rotini until done

Cut asparagus into 1 inch pieces and add with olive oil and salt to a large pan. Cook over medium/low heat for about 10 minutes. Add pine nuts and cook for about 5 minutes, then add strained noodles, juice from half a lemon, pesto, and shredded chicken. Combine thoroughly and make sure everything is heated.

When serving top with parmesan and pine nuts.

Thanks for reading my recipe! If you chose to make this please let me know what you think and what you would like to see more of!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYfq4_0jCnut8a00
Photo By: Marie Ellison

