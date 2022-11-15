French Toast Casserole | Breakfast Recipe For A Crowd

This French toast casserole is a great idea if you have a crowd to feed, family is in town, when the kids have friends over, of if you're looking to make a delicious breakfast with some leftovers for a few days! It's so good though, you really don't need a reason!

Here is what you need:

8 slices of brioche bread

6 eggs

2c milk

1/2 tbsp vanilla

1/2 tbsp cinnamon

1/2c brown sugar

sliced straberries

blueberries

sliced banana

powdered sugar

maple syrup

Cut brioche into equal size cubes (about 1 inch) and set aside

mix together eggs, milk, vanilla, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Pour over the bread and mix, refrigerate for 20 minutes to 1 hour.

Pour into a greased casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes. Check to make sure it is cooked thoroughly using a fork or toothpick

Top with bananas and berries, sprinkle powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup

We like to sprinkle a little extra cinnamon on top before baking it, but that is not necessary!

Other great ways to top this French toast is with chocolate chips and icing, you can cook down some apples and add cinnamon, bananas and granola, peaches and whipped cream. The options are endless, this is a very easy recipe to customize!

If you try this recipe I would love to hear how you like it and if you chose to customize it in any way! Many more recipes and gardening tips are to come, so I would love if you followed along!

Photo By: Marie Ellison

Happy Holidays!