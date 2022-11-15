Hot Chocolate Dip Recipe | Easy Recipe

The days are getting colder and winter is approaching! We are expecting our first snow this week in northern Illinois, and that calls for some hot cocoa dip.

This is such a simple recipe, you can make it in less than 10 minutes and store it until your holiday party, or whenever you're ready to eat it!

Here is what you need:

7oz marshmallow fluff

8oz cool whip

3 hot chocolate packets

1/4 cup chocolate chips

mini marshmallows (for topping)

graham crackers (for dipping)

This is best done with a mixer, but you can mix by hand as well.

Combine the marshmallow fluff, cool whip, hot chocolate and chocolate chips, mix thoroughly. You can stop here and refrigerate until ready to service, or if you're ready top with some mini marshmallows and more chocolate chips.

We love this dip with graham crackers, but here are some other suggestions! You can use animal crackers, pretzels for a sweet and salty taste, cinnamon pita chips, vanilla wafers, fruits like sliced apples (make sure to put a little lemon juice on them to avoid browning), and strawberries.

Other great toppings would be crushed oreo, crushed candy canes, or festive sprinkles.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! If you try it or have your own way of making it I would love to hear it! There are many more great recipes coming this month, so be sure to follow so you don't miss them and let me know what you'd like to see more of!