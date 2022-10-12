Healthy Halloween "Candy Corn" Fruit Parfait | Written Recipe | 3 Ingredients

This is by far the easiest recipe I have ever posted! It is the perfect, simple recipe for your Halloween party or potluck. Great for kids and adults! If you are looking to prep for a large group I recommended heading to your local dollar store or grocery store and buying the plastic drink glasses so you have less mess, and less stress!

If you are looking to make this even easier, you can simply buy canned pineapple tidbits, and mandarin orange slices that come in the cups. Simply just drain and stack in your cup.

3 ingredients:

Pineapple tidbits

Mandarin Orange Slices

Whipped cream

Candy Corn (optional, for garnish)

Simply stack the ingredients in a cup, starting with the pineapple, then mandarin slices, and top with whipped cream. Try to stack them evenly to help the candy corn look! I topped mine with one piece of candy corn to be festive, but that isn't necessary to the recipe.

If you'd like to elevate the look of this recipe you can also use the mandarins to add some zest to the top of the whipped cream. If you are preparing this recipe for later, try to wait to add the whipped cream until right before you are going to serve, if that is not possible make sure to refrigerate so it stays solid.

I hope you enjoy this recipe and follow along for more festive recipes during the upcoming holiday season! If you have read this far I'd love for you to leave a comment sharing your favorite holiday!