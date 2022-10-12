Italian Sausage and Tortellini Soup | Written Recipe

It is soup season! We have been trying a lot of different soup recipes lately, and this one instantly became a favorite! An important tip is to not add the tortellini until you are ready to cook, otherwise they will get very soggy and start to fall apart. We like to freeze some for later, so we leave out the pasta and add it in when we cook it at a later date. This is a very simple recipe and can easily be made in about a half hour to 45 minutes!

Here are some tips to help you customize this recipe to your liking!

If you prefer less spice, leave out the crushed red pepper

I used mild Italian sausage, but feel free to use sweet, hot, or whatever kind you prefer!

Use any refrigerated cheese tortellini you prefer, I used the Rana brand and got the 5 cheese, tricolor option to add a beautiful pop of color to the meal!

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 pound of ground, mild Italian sausage

3 minced garlic cloves

4 tablespoons flour

1/2 tablespoon dried basil

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

6 cups chicken broth

1 cup kale

2 cups cheese tortellini

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Recipe:

- Add oil and onions to Dutch oven and cook for about 5 minutes, then add Italian sausage and cook until done

- add garlic and flour, stir thoroughly

- add spices, broth, kale and tortellini, cook until tortellini is done, serve and enjoy!