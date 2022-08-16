Crops That Grow Well In The Shade - Backyard Gardens

The Ellison Homestead

Do you have a lack of sun shining in your garden space? Or are you just trying your best to optimize the space you have and do some interplanting? This list of crops that do not require full sun should help!

I am fortunate enough to have full sun in my garden space every day, however some plants prefer the shade and they will bolt if they are exposed to too much heat and sun. I did a lot of interplanting and utilized the shade from my taller plants to grow shade friendly plants. For example, next to my tomato plants I have lettuce and spinach growing and they have been happy all summer long in the shade, even on our hottest days!

Here are the plants that can thrive in the shade:

Arugula, spinach, lettuce, kale, endive, swiss chard, mustard greens, beets, carrots, potatoes, cabbage, brussel sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, turnips, mint, cilantro, parsley, oregano, beets, radishes, bok choy, and carrots.

These are just a few of the many shade friendly crops! Check your seed packets for further details so you can confirm what will work best for your garden! These types of crops are typically frost hardy too and will grow well into the fall and early spring. So it isn't too late to get some of these started if you are still hoping to have a harvest before the cold winter sets in!

Let me know in the comments what your favorite crop is to grow in the comments!

Happy gardening!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOaBr_0hIXY1dH00
Broccoli that has bolted from the heat -Myself - Marie Ellison

