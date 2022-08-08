August Crops You Can Plant In Your Zone 5 Garden

The Ellison Homestead

all may be approaching, but it isn't too late to get some crops in the ground to harvest before the brutal winter arrives!

Let's start with crops you should get in the ground in the next few days to ensure a harvest:

Bell Peppers and Jalapeños can be started ASAP and you will get a harvest before the first frost. Check the variety as some do take longer to grow, but many only take 60 days!

Squash - Specifically summer squash, these typically only take about 50 days before you can begin to harvest. Some varieties I am growing are yellow crookneck, zucchini, and patty pan.

Cucumbers - This is another fast growing crop! Taking 50-60 days to harvest, if you get these in the ground this week you will have a bountiful harvest before the frost!

Green beans - One more quick grower to close out this list! The variety we had allowed us to begin harvesting about 45 days in! We planted more so we can harvest and preserve them for the winter.

Those are all crops that will no survive a frost, assuming (and hoping) we do not get an early frost, you should be able to have a wonderful harvest before the cold fall/winter air sets in!

Here are some frost hardy crops that you can get planted now and harvest well into the fall:

Snap/Snow Peas - We love growing peas! We grew them in the summer until the heat took over the plant and they stopped producing. We have already planted more and will be able to harvest these well into the fall.

Root Vegetables - Most root veggies prefer the cooler air, if you haven't already now is your time to get beets, carrots, radishes and turnips in the ground. These are quick growing and I would recommend planting some each week to ensure weekly harvests for you and your family! I have had no problem growing most of these in the summer, since they grow so quick I have not dealt with any bolting. So even if it is still hot in your area you should be able to get these started!

Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Brussel Sprouts - These guys love the cooler weather! If it is still reaching the 80's and 90's you may want to start these indoors to avoid bolting and ensure you have healthy plants ready to plant once the weather cools down.

Spinach, Arugula, and Lettuce - I have had luck starting these outdoors and I have some indoors that I started just in case my outdoor ones bolt with the heat. These are also fast growers and will keep producing as long as you harvest properly! We heavily underestimated how much spinach and arugula we would end up with since it keeps growing and ended up pulling some plants this year!

Some other great options to get planted now include cabbage, kale, chard, and collards. There is still a lot of time left to plant crops and have beautiful, bountiful harvests before the winter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rime2_0h8X17NI00
Photo By: Marie Ellison

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# garden# garden tips# fall# homestead# permaculture

Comments / 0

Published by

Chicago, IL
442 followers

More from The Ellison Homestead

Starting Your Fall Garden

The weather may still be hot, but fall will be here before we know it! That's right! It is time to get started on those fall gardens. In most places is it likely too hot to actually plant your cool weather crops outside, I am in the same situation. But this is the time to get our seeds started indoors.

Read full story

How To Grow Different Types Of Squash

Today we are talking about the best ways to grow different types of squash in your own backyard!. Most types of squash grows on vines, if you are short on space there are varieties that grow as a bush. Zucchini, patty pan, and yellow summer squash all tend to grow more like a bush. It is a lot more compact than a vine and can save you a lot of space! Be sure to check the seeds, as there are some vining varieties, although from what I have seen, most tend to be the bush type!

Read full story

Crops That You Can Start Right Now (Mid July) !

Did you know that you still have time to start some crops in your garden? I am located in zone 5 and based on my zip code I still have until the mid to end of October before the first predicted frost! You can figure out the date for your zip code on the Famer's Almanac website. Right now I have about 90 days left in my growing season, which leaves a lot of room for some great garden growth!

Read full story

Growing Melons In Your Garden

Melons make the perfect summer treat! It is even more rewarding when you can walk into your own backyard and pick a fresh one for your family. Here are some tips to grow the best melons!

Read full story
1 comments

Vegetables You Can Grow In Containers

Want to start a garden but don't have a ton of space? Or maybe you rent, and don't have the option to create a permanent garden. If this is you, don't worry! You can still garden out of containers!

Read full story

Preserving Your Garden Harvest

Whether you're gardening with the intention to provide for your family the entire year, or just need something to do with the extras from your harvest, this article will be helpful for you! There are numerous ways to preserve your harvest, and here are just a few! If you would like more details on each method leave a comment and we can go further into it!

Read full story

Dealing With Pests In Your Organic Garden

Dealing with pests in your garden is inevitable, unfortunately. If you are growing an organic garden this is a little more difficult. There are organic pesticides that work great! The down side to this is that it can also kill the beneficial insects in your garden which takes away from a thriving eco system. This is my first year gardening, so I can only speak on the pests that I have dealt with (so far), which are squash bugs, vine borers, and cabbage moths. Keep reading to see how I have kept these problems under control!

Read full story
2 comments

Harvesting Marigold Seeds And Why You Should Be Growing Them

Marigolds offer a variety of benefits to your garden! I am going to share some of those for you and then teach you how to harvest your own seeds so you never have to buy them again!

Read full story

Creating An Ecosystem to Enhance Your Garden

Building an ecosystem for your garden is a great way to prevent bad pests, attract the good ones, and allow your plants to thrive and bring you the biggest, tastiest yield. Creating an ecosystem in your garden can take some time and practice. This is all trial and error! Remember when gardening it is okay if things do not work out, and trust me, sometimes things won't work out! By utilizing the square foot garden method I was able to map out where each plant would go and then surround it with plants that will mutually benefit each other. My garden may look a little chaotic, but there is beauty in the chaos and everything is thriving this way!

Read full story

Growing Delicious Cucumbers

Cucumbers are a favorite in our household! We like to make pickles, use them in salads, have them alone as snacks, and of course we share them with our pup!. Here are some tips to make the most out of your cucumber plants!

Read full story
10 comments

Pollinating Your Squash Plants

Although this is a job for the bees, sometimes they need a little help! There are a few reasons for this, one being that the bees cannot get to or see the flowers (it helps to prune your plant a little), and another being that you may not have enough bees around to help! It is very easy to help the process.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Tips to Grow a High Yield of Delicious Tomatoes

Did you know there are ways to enhance the flavor profile of your tomatoes and increase your harvest? Keep reading for some tips!. 1. Pinch non flowering stems - This is the process of finding the non producing stems, also known as suckers, and cutting them off. This allows the nutrients from the soil to be put into the flowering stems and produce a better yield. When tomato plants start to grow shoots will form between the stem and branches, these can be pinched or cut off. These parts of the plant are not essential and will allow for better growth!

Read full story

Square Foot Gardening - Maximizing the Space in Your Garden

Do you have big plans for your garden, but not a lot of space? Or do you just want to maximize your garden for a high yield? If so, square foot gardening may be the best route for you!

Read full story

The Ellison Homestead - The Start of Our Homestead Journey

Late last summer I got the idea to start a garden, purchased two small garden beds and planted a couple of quick growing veggies just to see if I could. I never had a green thumb, nor did I care to, but the idea of being self sufficient has always sounded appealing. It turns out I loved it!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy