August Crops You Can Plant In Your Zone 5 Garden

all may be approaching, but it isn't too late to get some crops in the ground to harvest before the brutal winter arrives!

Let's start with crops you should get in the ground in the next few days to ensure a harvest:

Bell Peppers and Jalapeños can be started ASAP and you will get a harvest before the first frost. Check the variety as some do take longer to grow, but many only take 60 days!

Squash - Specifically summer squash, these typically only take about 50 days before you can begin to harvest. Some varieties I am growing are yellow crookneck, zucchini, and patty pan.

Cucumbers - This is another fast growing crop! Taking 50-60 days to harvest, if you get these in the ground this week you will have a bountiful harvest before the frost!

Green beans - One more quick grower to close out this list! The variety we had allowed us to begin harvesting about 45 days in! We planted more so we can harvest and preserve them for the winter.

Those are all crops that will no survive a frost, assuming (and hoping) we do not get an early frost, you should be able to have a wonderful harvest before the cold fall/winter air sets in!

Here are some frost hardy crops that you can get planted now and harvest well into the fall:

Snap/Snow Peas - We love growing peas! We grew them in the summer until the heat took over the plant and they stopped producing. We have already planted more and will be able to harvest these well into the fall.

Root Vegetables - Most root veggies prefer the cooler air, if you haven't already now is your time to get beets, carrots, radishes and turnips in the ground. These are quick growing and I would recommend planting some each week to ensure weekly harvests for you and your family! I have had no problem growing most of these in the summer, since they grow so quick I have not dealt with any bolting. So even if it is still hot in your area you should be able to get these started!

Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Brussel Sprouts - These guys love the cooler weather! If it is still reaching the 80's and 90's you may want to start these indoors to avoid bolting and ensure you have healthy plants ready to plant once the weather cools down.

Spinach, Arugula, and Lettuce - I have had luck starting these outdoors and I have some indoors that I started just in case my outdoor ones bolt with the heat. These are also fast growers and will keep producing as long as you harvest properly! We heavily underestimated how much spinach and arugula we would end up with since it keeps growing and ended up pulling some plants this year!

Some other great options to get planted now include cabbage, kale, chard, and collards. There is still a lot of time left to plant crops and have beautiful, bountiful harvests before the winter!