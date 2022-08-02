Starting Your Fall Garden

The weather may still be hot, but fall will be here before we know it! That's right! It is time to get started on those fall gardens. In most places is it likely too hot to actually plant your cool weather crops outside, I am in the same situation. But this is the time to get our seeds started indoors.

Some of my cool weather crops I am growing are broccoli, cauliflower, various types of lettuce, kale, peas, and anything else I can get my hands on!

Here are some tips on starting your cool weather crops indoors:

Use a good seed starting mix! I use the jiffy organic seed starting mix and add in organic worm castings. I purchase both of these items at Home Depot. Mix it together in a bucket and add water. You want it to be wet enough that it stays together if you ball it up in your hand, but not soaked enough that it drips.

After adding your seeds place your trays under a plant light (I get mine on Amazon). You want to keep them covered to add in humidity and keep your lights as close as possible. If you have the lights too high up the plants will get "leggy" as they are searching for the light source.

Once the weather starts cooling off, around 70 degrees and under I will start hardening off the plants by bringing them outside for a couple hours a day so they can get used to the elements before planting. After about a week of doing this I will leave them out longer, and start leaving them out all night. Then it is time to plant!

Following these steps will ensure you have a beautiful fall harvest before the cold weather starts!

Seeds that I am getting started - Photo By: Marie Ellison