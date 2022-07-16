Crops That You Can Start Right Now (Mid July) !

The Ellison Homestead

Did you know that you still have time to start some crops in your garden? I am located in zone 5 and based on my zip code I still have until the mid to end of October before the first predicted frost! You can figure out the date for your zip code on the Famer's Almanac website. Right now I have about 90 days left in my growing season, which leaves a lot of room for some great garden growth!

Last week I start a couple more melon varieties, I just planted these in the beds that currently have those same melons growing. I planted crimson watermelon, honey dew melon, cantaloupe, and kajari melons. These take about 80-100 days depending on the variety, so double check your seeds and frost dates before planting!

An option that most zones still have time for are some squashes, zucchini, yellow summer squash, and patty pan squash. These take about 55 days to grow. We just planted a couple more of these so we can harvest and preserve to use through winter.

Cucumbers are another fast growing option, taking just about 50 days to start producing!

We eat a lot of peppers, bell peppers, jalapenos, wax peppers, etc. We just planted a few more pepper plants to hopefully have a big harvest before that last frost. We are hoping to preserve a lot by freezing and creating our own seasonings.

If you got a late start, or still have some things you would like to plant it is not too late! Let us know what your favorite thing is to grow in the comments!

