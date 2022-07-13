Vegetables You Can Grow In Containers

Want to start a garden but don't have a ton of space? Or maybe you rent, and don't have the option to create a permanent garden. If this is you, don't worry! You can still garden out of containers!

Starting on the small end, we have herbs. I grow many of mine in pots so I can move them around the garden and some of them can be invasive, so this prevents them from taking over my space! Herbs do not need big pots, you can grow these outside or even on your kitchen windowsill. I also like to utilize an aero garden for mine, which allows me to constant have fresh herbs growing with little to no maintenance! You can also grow numerous types of herbs in one pot, which can save even more space!

Want to grow some fruits? Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries all are great options for container gardening. If you have the space many fruit tree varieties can do well in pots for a few years before needing to be transplanted.

Want to grow some veggies in containers? No problem! Tomato and pepper plants can thrive in containers. Other crops you can grow in containers are corn, lettuce, potatoes, pole beans, chard, kale, carrots, and onions! This year I am growing 8 stalks of corn, 4 per container and I have carrots planted in the middle and they are all thriving!

There are also many great stacking container options that allow for vertical growing and are even more space efficient. So what are you waiting for? Time to start that garden!