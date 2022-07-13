Dealing With Pests In Your Organic Garden

The Ellison Homestead

Dealing with pests in your garden is inevitable, unfortunately. If you are growing an organic garden this is a little more difficult. There are organic pesticides that work great! The down side to this is that it can also kill the beneficial insects in your garden which takes away from a thriving eco system. This is my first year gardening, so I can only speak on the pests that I have dealt with (so far), which are squash bugs, vine borers, and cabbage moths. Keep reading to see how I have kept these problems under control!

Let's start with vine borers - I have seen two of them throughout the garden, that was early on and I have not seen them since. So far I am fortunate to see no eggs are damage and am hoping to keep it that way! One tip I read is that if you plant early enough your plant can be strong enough to withstand damage, I am hoping since my plants are at the point of producing I will be safe if damage occurs, but I am staying vigilant! I check my stems daily and look for the eggs, what looks like sawdust which is the inside of the vine being removed as the larvae moves through and entrance points. To help prevent them next year I will not plant my squash in the same spot and will be sure to till the area they were in to stop any larvae that is overwintering.

Next up, Squash bugs - An infestation of these can destroy your plant in days! The female squash bug will lay eggs until about mid summer. The way to prevent infestation is by removing the eggs, which can be found under the leaves of your squash plants (photo below). There are a few ways to do this, some us a lint roller, duct tape, or cut the leaf off. Personally, I cut the leaves off, if it isn't going to be too many. I like to prune my plants anyway to allow for better pollination and airflow, so I might as well cut those off and save myself the trouble!

And finally, Cabbage moths - when I first saw the "pretty white butterfly" in my garden I thought it was harmless. Then one day I realize my broccoli, Brussel sprouts, and radish leaves all were full of holes. I found these little green worms on them and did some research to realize these are cabbage worms! I got to work removing the worms and dropping them into soapy water, and using tape to remove the yellow eggs that are left by the moths. I've also set out on catching the moths! This can be done with a butterfly net, or for me, I just use an old pool skimmer net and catch them and dispose of them. The first few days I had a lot of work to do and was out there twice a day, now that it is under control I can get by with checking once a day. They will continue to lay eggs all summer, into fall. So I will continue to check daily and try to catch the remaining moths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqzTz_0gdaimaW00
Squash Bug Eggs On LeafMyself

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gardening# pest control# garden# organic# ecosystem

Comments / 2

Published by

Chicago, IL
369 followers

More from The Ellison Homestead

Growing Melons In Your Garden

Melons make the perfect summer treat! It is even more rewarding when you can walk into your own backyard and pick a fresh one for your family. Here are some tips to grow the best melons!

Read full story

Vegetables You Can Grow In Containers

Want to start a garden but don't have a ton of space? Or maybe you rent, and don't have the option to create a permanent garden. If this is you, don't worry! You can still garden out of containers!

Read full story

Preserving Your Garden Harvest

Whether you're gardening with the intention to provide for your family the entire year, or just need something to do with the extras from your harvest, this article will be helpful for you! There are numerous ways to preserve your harvest, and here are just a few! If you would like more details on each method leave a comment and we can go further into it!

Read full story

Harvesting Marigold Seeds And Why You Should Be Growing Them

Marigolds offer a variety of benefits to your garden! I am going to share some of those for you and then teach you how to harvest your own seeds so you never have to buy them again!

Read full story

Creating An Ecosystem to Enhance Your Garden

Building an ecosystem for your garden is a great way to prevent bad pests, attract the good ones, and allow your plants to thrive and bring you the biggest, tastiest yield. Creating an ecosystem in your garden can take some time and practice. This is all trial and error! Remember when gardening it is okay if things do not work out, and trust me, sometimes things won't work out! By utilizing the square foot garden method I was able to map out where each plant would go and then surround it with plants that will mutually benefit each other. My garden may look a little chaotic, but there is beauty in the chaos and everything is thriving this way!

Read full story

Growing Delicious Cucumbers

Cucumbers are a favorite in our household! We like to make pickles, use them in salads, have them alone as snacks, and of course we share them with our pup!. Here are some tips to make the most out of your cucumber plants!

Read full story
10 comments

Pollinating Your Squash Plants

Although this is a job for the bees, sometimes they need a little help! There are a few reasons for this, one being that the bees cannot get to or see the flowers (it helps to prune your plant a little), and another being that you may not have enough bees around to help! It is very easy to help the process.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Tips to Grow a High Yield of Delicious Tomatoes

Did you know there are ways to enhance the flavor profile of your tomatoes and increase your harvest? Keep reading for some tips!. 1. Pinch non flowering stems - This is the process of finding the non producing stems, also known as suckers, and cutting them off. This allows the nutrients from the soil to be put into the flowering stems and produce a better yield. When tomato plants start to grow shoots will form between the stem and branches, these can be pinched or cut off. These parts of the plant are not essential and will allow for better growth!

Read full story

Square Foot Gardening - Maximizing the Space in Your Garden

Do you have big plans for your garden, but not a lot of space? Or do you just want to maximize your garden for a high yield? If so, square foot gardening may be the best route for you!

Read full story

The Ellison Homestead - The Start of Our Homestead Journey

Late last summer I got the idea to start a garden, purchased two small garden beds and planted a couple of quick growing veggies just to see if I could. I never had a green thumb, nor did I care to, but the idea of being self sufficient has always sounded appealing. It turns out I loved it!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy