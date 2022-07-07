Harvesting Marigold Seeds And Why You Should Be Growing Them

Marigolds offer a variety of benefits to your garden! I am going to share some of those for you and then teach you how to harvest your own seeds so you never have to buy them again!

The long growing season (all summer into fall) allows you to keep a pop of color in the garden! They are also excellent at attracting pollinators. Marigolds are also great for repelling pests, such as deer, rabbits, and some people have luck with them repelling cabbage moths (we have not been so lucky!).

They make a great companion plant to many plants such as tomatoes, squash and eggplant, they are also considered a neutral companion to almost all plants, this means they do not benefit or harm your plant. Beans and cabbage tend to not do well near marigolds, so try to avoid if possible!

This may come as a surprise, but they are also edible! They can be used in tea, to add a pop of color to your salads and other dishes, I have even seen recipes where it is used in rice and tamales. Another great benefit is their medicinal qualities! You can make an ointment that is said to help sunburn, dry skin and blisters, drink it to help digestive issues, boost immunity, and more!

Marigolds are also very low maintenance! Plant them and forget them, I hardly even water mine! Beware, as they can spread a good amount. My first time planting them I didn't realize how much they could spread and planted numerous in each spot and now I have little marigold bushes everywhere. It is a beautiful and happy accident though!

Now let's talk about harvesting! The photos I am using for examples is off a fresher marigold, for the best results you should wait until it starts to brown at the bottom. This way can work too, though!

You will pinch off the bloom and then you can peel back the base and you will see all the seeds start to fall out. One flower can typically have 25-35 seeds. You can easily set yourself up to never have to buy them again! Let the seeds dry out and then you can store them over the winter in an airtight bag or jar after they have completely dried out.

Photo of Marigold Plant Myself - Marie Ellison

Marigold Bloom Myself - Marie Ellison

Peel back base to reveal seeds Myself - Marie Ellison