Creating An Ecosystem to Enhance Your Garden

Building an ecosystem for your garden is a great way to prevent bad pests, attract the good ones, and allow your plants to thrive and bring you the biggest, tastiest yield. Creating an ecosystem in your garden can take some time and practice. This is all trial and error! Remember when gardening it is okay if things do not work out, and trust me, sometimes things won't work out! By utilizing the square foot garden method I was able to map out where each plant would go and then surround it with plants that will mutually benefit each other. My garden may look a little chaotic, but there is beauty in the chaos and everything is thriving this way!

Here are some basic tips on building an eco system:

Attract good insects: dill, clover, spearmint, lemon balm, parsley, borage, and marigold are just some of the things you can plant to attract the insects that will the ones you don't want around. Some of the insects that you can attract are ladybugs (eats aphids & potato beetles), green lacewings (eats spidermites and caterpillars), damsel bug (eats cabbage worms and mites), these are just a few examples!

Attract pollinators - Marigolds, borage, snap dragons and sunflowers are great for attracting pollinators and they add some pops of color and beauty to your garden!

Companion plant - Companion planting can attract the beneficial insects and also help it's neighbor plants to thrive! Basil and asparagus can enhance the flavor of your tomatoes. Peppermint can deter cabbage worms on your broccoli, cauliflower, and brussel sprouts.

Photo of the gardenMyself - Marie Ellison

