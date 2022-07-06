Growing Delicious Cucumbers

Cucumbers are a favorite in our household! We like to make pickles, use them in salads, have them alone as snacks, and of course we share them with our pup!

Here are some tips to make the most out of your cucumber plants!

-First, let's start of with what type to grow? Personally, we grow a regular cucumber variety, gherkins and pickling cucumbers (I told you, we love our cucumbers here!) If you do not have a lot of space, regular cucumber is the route to go! You can still use these to make delicious pickles if you'd like. We are growing a burpless variety, which means they have a thinner skin and less seeds.

-Cucumbers can be started indoors and transplanted once the frost threat has passed. These are vining plants, so you can let them grow wild, or trellis which is what we do! This allows for better sun exposure, and less risk of disease. You can grow in a larger pot and add a trellis to or next to the pot if you don't have ground space to plant.

- Cucumbers love fertile soil, it is a good idea to add a handful or two of compost when planting to allow it to soak up all the nutrients!

-Plant your cucumbers on a small mound, this allows water to run off so the stem does not sit in water and begin to rot.

-Be sure to harvest regularly, if you don't then the energy the plant has will go into making the existing fruit larger, rather than focusing on creating new cucumbers.