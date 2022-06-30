Let's talk about pollinating your squash plants!

Although this is a job for the bees, sometimes they need a little help! There are a few reasons for this, one being that the bees cannot get to or see the flowers (it helps to prune your plant a little), and another being that you may not have enough bees around to help! It is very easy to help the process.

The first thing is to identify the male and female flowers. The male flower will always have a long narrow stem and no fruit growing beneath it, this is the stamen. This is where you will gather the pollen. Typically you will see male flowers first. A female flower contains the stigma, which has a several bumpy bulbs inside. Pollination is important to the development of the squash. If unpollinated you may not have anything to harvest, or it may not taste as good.

To help pollinate you want to gather the pollen from the pistol and put that onto the stigma, by hand. You can do this a few ways, a small paint brush, a q-tip, and even removing the male flower, peeling back the petals and putting it directly on the stigma. Below I have included photos to show both types of flowers and what the pollen will look like once collected.

As mentioned above, it can be helpful to prune your squash plants to help the pollinators do their jobs. This includes cutting off leaves that may be yellowing (example in first photo behind flower), and cutting off any leaves that are on the ground. This also helps airflow and to allow the sun to reach your plants!

Male Flower on Squash Plant Myself - Marie Ellison

Q-tip with collected pollen Myself - Marie Ellison