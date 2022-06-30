5 Tips to Grow a High Yield of Delicious Tomatoes

Did you know there are ways to enhance the flavor profile of your tomatoes and increase your harvest? Keep reading for some tips!

1. Pinch non flowering stems - This is the process of finding the non producing stems, also known as suckers, and cutting them off. This allows the nutrients from the soil to be put into the flowering stems and produce a better yield. When tomato plants start to grow shoots will form between the stem and branches, these can be pinched or cut off. These parts of the plant are not essential and will allow for better growth!

2. Prune your plants - Determinate plants are typically a lot bushier, prune the bottom portion of the plant and a couple branches in the middle to allow the sun to shine through your plant and stop fungus and bacteria from forming and destroying the plant.

3. Companion plant - Companion planting can help stop pests and create a better flavor in your tomatoes. A couple examples are basil and marigolds, both are known to deter pests, and Basil can help enhance the flavor of your tomatoes.

4. Tickle your tomatoes - When flowers start to form "tickle" or lightly shake your branches near the flowers to help pollinate your plant.

5. Watering - Tomato plants require a lot of water. Rather than light, daily watering it is best to water a little heavier a couple times a week. This encourages the roots to grow deeper. Be frequent with watering, as cracking can occur if they dry out and then receive a heavy watering.



