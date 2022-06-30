5 Tips to Grow a High Yield of Delicious Tomatoes

The Ellison Homestead

Did you know there are ways to enhance the flavor profile of your tomatoes and increase your harvest? Keep reading for some tips!

1. Pinch non flowering stems - This is the process of finding the non producing stems, also known as suckers, and cutting them off. This allows the nutrients from the soil to be put into the flowering stems and produce a better yield. When tomato plants start to grow shoots will form between the stem and branches, these can be pinched or cut off. These parts of the plant are not essential and will allow for better growth!

2. Prune your plants - Determinate plants are typically a lot bushier, prune the bottom portion of the plant and a couple branches in the middle to allow the sun to shine through your plant and stop fungus and bacteria from forming and destroying the plant.

3. Companion plant - Companion planting can help stop pests and create a better flavor in your tomatoes. A couple examples are basil and marigolds, both are known to deter pests, and Basil can help enhance the flavor of your tomatoes.

4. Tickle your tomatoes - When flowers start to form "tickle" or lightly shake your branches near the flowers to help pollinate your plant.

5. Watering - Tomato plants require a lot of water. Rather than light, daily watering it is best to water a little heavier a couple times a week. This encourages the roots to grow deeper. Be frequent with watering, as cracking can occur if they dry out and then receive a heavy watering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgTGA_0gQJUVox00
Tomato PlantMyself - Marie Ellison

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tomato# garden# plant tips# gardening# square foot garden

Comments / 0

Published by

Chicago, IL
115 followers

More from The Ellison Homestead

Pollinating Your Squash Plants

Although this is a job for the bees, sometimes they need a little help! There are a few reasons for this, one being that the bees cannot get to or see the flowers (it helps to prune your plant a little), and another being that you may not have enough bees around to help! It is very easy to help the process.

Read full story

Square Foot Gardening - Maximizing the Space in Your Garden

Do you have big plans for your garden, but not a lot of space? Or do you just want to maximize your garden for a high yield? If so, square foot gardening may be the best route for you!

Read full story

The Ellison Homestead - The Start of Our Homestead Journey

Late last summer I got the idea to start a garden, purchased two small garden beds and planted a couple of quick growing veggies just to see if I could. I never had a green thumb, nor did I care to, but the idea of being self sufficient has always sounded appealing. It turns out I loved it!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy