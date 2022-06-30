Square Foot Gardening - Maximizing the Space in Your Garden

Do you have big plans for your garden, but not a lot of space? Or do you just want to maximize your garden for a high yield? If so, square foot gardening may be the best route for you!

Let's start with the basics!

Square foot gardening is typically done in raised beds, rather than rows, the bed is divided by square feet and you plant accordingly. Some use wood, PVC, or whatever they have lying around the house to map out their square feet. Personally, I used garden twine as it was the most affordable option, and I wanted something I could remove once my crops started to come in. I measured and used thumbtacks to secure the twine to the beds.

Garden twine used to mark square foot garden spacing Myself - Marie Ellison

Next, you plot out where you want everything planted! I used index cards and divided them to match my garden beds, and got to planning! I am trying to do companion planting which I intend to go into later on (so be sure to follow along!), so I mapped out where I wanted everything to go.

Here are some examples of what fits in a square foot:

Broccoli - 1 per square foot

Carrots - 16 per square foot

Peas - 4 per square foot

Tomatoes - 1 per square foot



These are just some examples! So far everything is growing nicely and the garden looks so full and beautiful. The only thing so far I would like to change is how I grow my green beans, I did 4-5 plants per square foot and trellised them, but it is rather unruly, so next year I plan to run them up garden twine or use a trellis with smaller squares for better vining. How do you like to trellis your green beans!?



If you have questions or would like to share some tips on your square foot garden I would love to hear them!