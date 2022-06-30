The Ellison Homestead - The Start of Our Homestead Journey

Thanks so much for being here!

Late last summer I got the idea to start a garden, purchased two small garden beds and planted a couple of quick growing veggies just to see if I could. I never had a green thumb, nor did I care to, but the idea of being self sufficient has always sounded appealing. It turns out I loved it!

I submerged myself into the gardening World. I began researching the best garden beds, companion planting, square foot gardening, I decided that by this summer (summer 2022) I would have a full garden to provide for my family. I spent days figuring out what you can and can't plant together, how to avoid pests, drawing out maps of where I wanted everything to be planted and measuring over and over to make sure it would all fit in our backyard.

This March the dream started to become a reality as we set out to buy garden beds, chicken wire to build a fence, we turned an old gazebo into a trellis, and now, 3 months later I am able to go out into my garden and pick fresh greens for our salads and there is so much more on the way! I have learned so much, and am still learning every day. I am excited to share all the tips I have learned and continue sharing our journey to a self sustainable lifestyle! If you have any questions please leave a comment and I am happy to answer them!



