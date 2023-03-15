With a surplus of $33 billion, Texas House and Senate leadership unveiled legislation to cut property taxes

The e-Texan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPpKF_0lK0b3B600
With a surplus of $33 billion, Texas House and Senate leadership unveiled legislation to cut property taxesPhoto byTierra MallorcaonUnsplash

Texas - Property taxes in Texas are a significant source of revenue for local governments. The tax rates are determined by the local taxing units, which include school districts, cities, counties, and special districts. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts is responsible for preparing a list that includes the total tax rate imposed by each taxing unit in the state, as reported to the comptroller by each appraisal district. The tax rates included are for the year in which the list is prepared and must be listed alphabetically according to the name of the taxing unit.

In recent years, there have been several changes to the property tax system in Texas. In 2019, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 2, which requires local governments to hold an election if they want to increase property tax revenues by more than 3.5%. This bill was passed in response to concerns about rising property taxes in the state.

Texas has one of the highest average property tax rates in the country, with only thirteen states levying higher property taxes. The median yearly property tax paid by Texas residents amounts to approximately 1.81% of their yearly income.

However, this might change soon because the state of Texas has generated a surplus of $33 billion and Texas House and Senate are thinking of lowering the property taxes in Texas. “The good news is that both the House and the Senate are focused right now on how to best give that money back to the general public,” said Dale Craymer, Texas Taxpayers and Research Association.

These are the proposed bills:

SENATE BILL 3:

According to Senator Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, all 31 senators have shown their support for a measure aimed at increasing the exemption amount for residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by school districts. This move is expected to benefit the elderly and disabled who own homes, as the amount of limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on these properties will be adjusted to reflect the increase in the exemption amount. Additionally, this measure aims to protect school districts against the loss of local revenue that may result from the proposed tax cuts.

Dale Craymer, the esteemed President of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, carefully examined the numbers and found that the proposal also includes an 18% reduction in the school tax rate. This change would result in a significant decrease in the amount of taxes paid by homeowners in the state.

SENATE BILL 4:

The Senate has recently proposed a measure that pertains to the maximum compressed tax rate of a school district. According to estimates, the proposed changes could result in significant savings for homeowners with homestead exemptions of $70,000 and $100,000.

For a property with a $70,000 homestead exemption, the estimated savings would be $756 in the first year and $798 in the second. Meanwhile, a property with a $100,000 exemption could see an estimated savings of $1033 in the first year and $1062 in the second year. These savings could provide substantial financial relief to homeowners in Texas, particularly those with limited resources.

The Senate legislation also includes additional exemptions for small business personal property and an inventory tax credit. These exemptions are expected to further ease the financial burden on small businesses, encouraging growth and investment in the state.

SENATE BILL 5:

Relating to an exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income and a franchise tax credit for the payment of certain related ad valorem taxes.

Sen. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, wrote the Texas House Bill. It cuts property taxes for school districts by 28% and limits annual appraisal increases to 5%. They think it will save people $460 in 2024 and $590 in 2025.

HOUSE BILL 2:

This bill is related to providing property tax relief through the public school finance system and property tax appraisal and administration.

"Skyrocketing property taxes have become unaffordable for too many residents in this state, and I thank Representative Meyer for filing legislation that would bring real relief to Texas taxpayers by making much-needed improvements to the state's appraisal system," said House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, in a statement, according to NBCDFW.

“What you are seeing right now is the house and the senate are kind of battling over who can produce a bigger amount of tax relief, and the bottom line is there is the only winner in that game and that is going to be the taxpayers,” said Craymer.

Lawmakers have until May 29, when the session ends, to work out a plan.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# property tax# texas# taxes in texas

Comments / 15

Published by

Experienced writer with passion to cover all news from local to national and politics!

Fort Worth, TX
214 followers

More from The e-Texan

Dallas, TX

Huge changes to short-term rentals coming in Dallas

Dallas, Texas - Airbnb is a platform that allows people to rent out their homes, apartments, or rooms to travelers. It is a great way to find unique and affordable accommodations when traveling. The platform has gained huge popularity due to several reasons including cheap prices, affordability, easy-to-use interface and growing number of rentals on the platform.

Read full story

Biden issues first veto since taking over the White House office

The US president’s veto power is a constitutional mechanism that allows him or her to prevent a bill passed by Congress from becoming law. The president can use this power to check and balance the legislative branch, as well as to express his or her policy preferences.

Read full story
10 comments
Des Moines, IA

Not warm welcome for VP Kamala Harris at the Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris's recent attendance at an NCAA Tournament game didn’t go as planned for her, at least that’s the conclusion of several video reports from her appearance. The atmosphere was far from cordial as Harris made her way to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, to witness her alma mater, Howard University, compete in the first round of March Madness.

Read full story
234 comments
Texas State

North Texas homebuyers and sellers follow nationwide trend of hosing market uncertainty

North Texas homebuyers and sellers follow nationwide trend of hosing market uncertaintyPhoto byBreno AssisonUnsplash. Texas - The US housing market has experienced significant changes in the past five years, influenced by various factors such as inflation, interest rates, supply and demand, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Some of the best places to eat in Dallas from my personal experience

Some of the best places to eat in Dallas from my personal experiencePhoto byLuis SantoyoonUnsplash. I was born and raised in North Texas and one thing I love about the city of Dallas, where I spent most of my life, is the vast array of eating opportunities and the diversity of different kinds of restaurants and food type eateries available to choose from. As a meat lover, I definitely enjoy great Texas BBQ every day, but I'm always open to trying different kinds of food that are really tasty.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Fentanyl crisis among Texas youth is very serious. Texas lawmaker is trying to combat this deadly trend.

The fentanyl crisis is exploding in America, as the synthetic opioid has overtaken heroin as the number one cause of overdose deaths. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, and it can enter the brain with ease, causing respiratory depression and death. Most of the fentanyl involved in overdoses is made illegally in China and smuggled into the US by Mexican drug cartels or through the mail.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy