With a surplus of $33 billion, Texas House and Senate leadership unveiled legislation to cut property taxes Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Texas - Property taxes in Texas are a significant source of revenue for local governments. The tax rates are determined by the local taxing units, which include school districts, cities, counties, and special districts. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts is responsible for preparing a list that includes the total tax rate imposed by each taxing unit in the state, as reported to the comptroller by each appraisal district. The tax rates included are for the year in which the list is prepared and must be listed alphabetically according to the name of the taxing unit.

In recent years, there have been several changes to the property tax system in Texas. In 2019, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 2, which requires local governments to hold an election if they want to increase property tax revenues by more than 3.5%. This bill was passed in response to concerns about rising property taxes in the state.

Texas has one of the highest average property tax rates in the country, with only thirteen states levying higher property taxes. The median yearly property tax paid by Texas residents amounts to approximately 1.81% of their yearly income.

However, this might change soon because the state of Texas has generated a surplus of $33 billion and Texas House and Senate are thinking of lowering the property taxes in Texas. “The good news is that both the House and the Senate are focused right now on how to best give that money back to the general public,” said Dale Craymer, Texas Taxpayers and Research Association.

These are the proposed bills:

SENATE BILL 3:

According to Senator Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, all 31 senators have shown their support for a measure aimed at increasing the exemption amount for residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by school districts. This move is expected to benefit the elderly and disabled who own homes, as the amount of limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on these properties will be adjusted to reflect the increase in the exemption amount. Additionally, this measure aims to protect school districts against the loss of local revenue that may result from the proposed tax cuts.

Dale Craymer, the esteemed President of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, carefully examined the numbers and found that the proposal also includes an 18% reduction in the school tax rate. This change would result in a significant decrease in the amount of taxes paid by homeowners in the state.

SENATE BILL 4:

The Senate has recently proposed a measure that pertains to the maximum compressed tax rate of a school district. According to estimates, the proposed changes could result in significant savings for homeowners with homestead exemptions of $70,000 and $100,000.

For a property with a $70,000 homestead exemption, the estimated savings would be $756 in the first year and $798 in the second. Meanwhile, a property with a $100,000 exemption could see an estimated savings of $1033 in the first year and $1062 in the second year. These savings could provide substantial financial relief to homeowners in Texas, particularly those with limited resources.

The Senate legislation also includes additional exemptions for small business personal property and an inventory tax credit. These exemptions are expected to further ease the financial burden on small businesses, encouraging growth and investment in the state.

SENATE BILL 5:

Relating to an exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income and a franchise tax credit for the payment of certain related ad valorem taxes.

Sen. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, wrote the Texas House Bill. It cuts property taxes for school districts by 28% and limits annual appraisal increases to 5%. They think it will save people $460 in 2024 and $590 in 2025.

HOUSE BILL 2:

This bill is related to providing property tax relief through the public school finance system and property tax appraisal and administration.

"Skyrocketing property taxes have become unaffordable for too many residents in this state, and I thank Representative Meyer for filing legislation that would bring real relief to Texas taxpayers by making much-needed improvements to the state's appraisal system," said House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, in a statement, according to NBCDFW.

“What you are seeing right now is the house and the senate are kind of battling over who can produce a bigger amount of tax relief, and the bottom line is there is the only winner in that game and that is going to be the taxpayers,” said Craymer.

Lawmakers have until May 29, when the session ends, to work out a plan.