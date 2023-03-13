North Texas homebuyers and sellers follow nationwide trend of hosing market uncertainty Photo by Breno Assis on Unsplash

Texas - The US housing market has experienced significant changes in the past five years, influenced by various factors such as inflation, interest rates, supply and demand, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, the housing market was strong, with high demand and low supply driving up prices and sales. The average existing home sales price reached $298,000, a 4.8% increase from 2017. However, rising mortgage rates and limited inventory also made homeownership less affordable for many buyers, especially first-time and low-income ones.

In 2019, the housing market cooled down, as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times to stimulate the economy amid trade tensions and slowing growth. The average 30-year mortgage rate fell from 4.94% in November 2018 to 3.72% in December 2019, making borrowing cheaper and boosting demand. However, supply remained tight, as new construction lagged behind and existing homeowners stayed put longer, resulting in low inventory and high prices. The average existing home sales price rose to $309,000, a 3.7% increase from 2018.

In 2020, the housing market faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted economic activity, employment, and mobility. The pandemic also accelerated some trends, such as remote work, online shopping, and migration to less dense areas, which affected housing preferences and demand. The average 30-year mortgage rate dropped to a record low of 2.67% in December 2020, as the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near zero and launched massive bond-buying programs to support the economy.

This created a surge in demand for housing, especially for single-family homes, as buyers sought more space and comfort amid lockdowns and social distancing. However, supply remained constrained, as new construction was hampered by labor shortages, material costs, and health risks, and existing homeowners were reluctant to sell or move during a pandemic. The average existing home sales price soared to $331,000, a 7.1% increase from 2019.

In 2021, the housing market remained hot, as demand continued to outstrip supply, pushing prices and sales to new highs. The average existing home sales price reached $356,000, a 7.6% increase from 2020. The average 30-year mortgage rate rose slightly to 2.86% in December 2021, as the economy recovered and inflation expectations increased. However, the rate was still low by historical standards, and the Federal Reserve maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance, signaling that it would not raise interest rates until 2023. The pandemic also persisted, with new variants and waves of infections posing risks and uncertainties for the economy and the housing market.

In 2022, the housing market started to show signs of slowing down, as demand moderated and supply improved. The average 30-year mortgage rate jumped to 4.12% in December 2022, as the Federal Reserve announced that it would start tapering its bond-buying program and signaled that it would raise interest rates sooner than expected, in response to rising inflation and strong economic growth. The average existing home sales price increased to $369,000, a 3.6% increase from 2021, but the pace of growth was the slowest since 2014.

The supply of homes for sale also increased, as new construction picked up and existing homeowners decided to sell or move, taking advantage of high prices and low rates. The pandemic also improved, with widespread vaccination and effective treatments reducing the severity and impact of the virus.

In 2023, the housing market entered a recession, as demand declined and supply exceeded demand, leading to lower prices and sales. The average 30-year mortgage rate rose to 6.65% in early March 2023, as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates four times since December 2022, to combat high inflation and overheating economy. The average existing home sales price dropped to $351,000, a 4.9% decrease from 2022, and the first annual decline since 2011.

Current hosing market trends are nothing but uncertain that affect both buyers and sellers. Similar trend hasn’t been seen in decades, industry experts say, while millions of Americans fear of unseen recession that might be just around the corner further worsening the housing market. According to Dallas College Professor Carlos Martinez, who recently spoke to NBCDFW, the current situation is one of its kind for most Americans.

Martinez suggests getting used to the current situation since things will not get back to “normal” anytime soon mostly due to the fact that inflation is still very high and prices of literally everything will remain high in the upcoming period. This also applies to the housing market, both in North Texas and nationwide.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, affordability for new homes has decreased significantly, with only 10% of new homes selling below $300,000. The housing market is currently in favor of sellers, with a national average interest rate of 7% for a 30-year mortgage and low inventory. The lack of homes available for purchase has resulted in buyers paying a premium for the available options, but as more sellers enter the market, buyers will have more negotiating power.

Martinez, a real estate expert, warns that the current state of the housing market, coupled with inflation, will have long-lasting effects on society. The widening wealth gap will impact people's decisions to marry or have children, and the impact will be felt for a long time to come.

According to the Realtor, the homeownership rate in 2021 was approximately 65%, with Black Americans having a homeownership rate of approximately 44%. Additionally, 20% of Black loan applicants and 15% of Hispanic loan applicants were denied mortgages, compared to only 11% of white applicants.

As interest rates continue to rise and reach the highest levels in two decades, consumers should prepare for potential financial challenges ahead. Martinez warns that until the Federal Reserve is convinced that inflation is under control, rates will remain high or increase even more.