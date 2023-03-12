Fentanyl crisis among Texas youth is very serious. Texas lawmaker is trying to combat this deadly trend. Photo by Photo by danilo.alvesd on Unsplash on Unsplash

The fentanyl crisis is exploding in America, as the synthetic opioid has overtaken heroin as the number one cause of overdose deaths. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, and it can enter the brain with ease, causing respiratory depression and death. Most of the fentanyl involved in overdoses is made illegally in China and smuggled into the US by Mexican drug cartels or through the mail.

The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the situation, as more people turned to drugs to cope with stress, isolation and economic hardship. From May 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the US, a record high.

The fentanyl crisis poses a major challenge for the US government, which has to balance the need for legitimate pain relief with the prevention of illicit drug use and trafficking. The US has also urged Mexico and China to cooperate in cracking down on the production and distribution of fentanyl, but the response has been mixed. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently denied his country’s role in the fentanyl crisis, sparking outrage from Republican lawmakers who want Mexico to accept US military aid to fight the drug cartels.

The fentanyl crisis in Texas more or less follows the nationwide trend. The number of fentanyl-related deaths in Texas increased 89% from 2020 to 2021, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In 2020, 883 people died from fentanyl overdoses, and in 2021, that number rose to 1,672. Fentanyl is affecting Texans of all ages, backgrounds and regions, but especially young people and those living in urban areas.

However, the fentanyl crisis is not only a law enforcement issue, but also a public health and social issue. Fentanyl users may suffer from addiction, mental health problems, chronic pain, trauma, poverty or other factors that make them vulnerable to drug use. Therefore, a comprehensive and compassionate approach is needed to address the root causes of the fentanyl crisis, and to provide support and recovery options for those who are affected.

That’s why Texas state Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-North Richland Hills, earlier this week called her fellow lawmakers and other state leaders to make more in combating this deadly trend. Klick proposed legislation that would create a more effective way to track the prevalence of fentanyl overdoses by bringing together different sources of data together.

“Right now, you’ve got local folks doing it. You’ve got state law enforcement, and you’ve got federal law enforcement,” Rep. Klick said. “We need it all in one place. But we also need to bring in the healthcare entities as well. They’re the ones seeing the people in the emergency rooms.”

The Chairwoman of the Texas House Committee on Public Health, Stephanie Klick, has been actively raising awareness about the dangers posed by fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, to students. In a recent town hall meeting held in North Richland Hills on Friday night, Klick highlighted the lethal nature of fentanyl, which is known to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and can cause fatal consequences with as little as two milligrams.

The town hall meeting hosted by Klick served as a platform for concerned citizens to come together and discuss possible solutions to tackle the fentanyl crisis. The meeting was also an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the drug, its effects on the body, and how to recognize its symptoms. By raising awareness and promoting education, Klick hopes to prevent further tragedies and ensure that students are protected from the dangers of fentanyl.

“I think the number of deaths last year doubling is a wake-up call that we need to do more,” Klick said.

North Richland Hills police chief Jimmy Purdue also attended the Friday’s meeting and said that police officers regularly encounter fentanyl in the community, but a somewhat positive news is that so far, officers haven’t found fentanyl in the school district.

“Fentanyl is being placed in all sorts of drugs. Cartels, the different groups are saturating our public with fentanyl,” Perdue said.

Waters and other leaders urged parents who attended Friday to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of fentanyl.