This is Me Mike Wolford

The Dudes Kitchen n Grill

The Vibrant Outdoor Grilling Community

Hello, Id like to introduce myself, my name is Mike Wolford but professionally I go by “The Dude” or “El Duderino”. You see, like most guys I love to cook outside, the only difference is I take my cooks and post them online under the Social Media handle “The Dudes Kitchen n Grill”. It’s a side gig I hope one day leads to something bigger!

It all started with my love for outdoor cooking, one thing led to another, and I eventually started to experiment with cooks. Cooks like “can I make pancakes on a gas grill”? “What tastes better, bacon cooked inside in a pan or on the smoker”? This experimenting lead me to several friends telling me I should post my recipes online and that of course led to videos.

Equipment Mike Wolford

While I was beginning the online part of this journey, I learned there are a bunch of other Backyard Grillers who do the same thing. There isn’t one type of smoker or grill everyone uses but Gas Grills, Pellet Smokers and Charcoal Grills of all makes tend to be what is used the most. What these Grillers cook on their grills is just as diverse as the grill makes and types. I was really starting to feel like I had found the community I could fit into trading recipes and ideas.

What We Do Mike Wolford

As time went on this community I was a part of became more then a place to trade recipes and ideas but also a place where we can learn from each other, talk about our lives and so much more. I mean, some of these folks both male and female have become friends, people I talk to everyday! We don’t consider the other person a rival but as a fellow creator and help each other when needed. I have seen these same people rally around a friend who has cancer several times, stepping up to fill in the shoes of someone who got hurt in car accidents and so on. This has really become a band of brother and sisters watching out for the other. Of course, there are bad eggs, it happens, and those bad eggs don’t stay long but they always have a chance to come back and participate.

How We Help Each Other Mw Castiron Mike

One item I would like to bring to the front is these creators, the very same people I mentioned above and more, all are always looking for the next video, researching what works and what doesn’t, testing recipes before a shoot, sometimes several times. And let’s not forget they usually shoot the video by themselves and then edit, all for the rest of us to enjoy and maybe find a new recipe to try. So, the next time you watch a video, read a post or go over to someone’s house to eat some BBQ remember the hard work these people put in to get that just right taste and all it took to get there! Show them some love, leave a comment, like their post and sub their channel. Who knows, you just might make a friend!

Enjoy

Dude