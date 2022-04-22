Spokane, WA

Earth Day Climate March in Spokane

The Dividend Investing Dad

Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

At 1:45 pm today in Spokane, there will be speakers, live music, and a peaceful march around the downtown streets of Spokane in concern for the current world climate condition.

The event starts at the Pavilion in Riverfront Park with speakers. After the speakers have finished, they will take to the streets to support the climate cause. Per their KHQ article:

"Let's come together as a community to demonstrate together our vision for a cleaner, greener, safer world! The opportunities are endless, and the situation is dire!"

The march will go through the streets of downtown Spokane and is planned to be about .7 miles long. There will be people with signs and potentially costumes to encourage people to think of the different people and animals that would benefit from climate change:

"To participate in the Gathering of Species, people can pick an animal, plant, insect, or organism; make a costume, mask, prop or float based on the chosen organism; and show up to the Earth Day Climate March with that item or costume. The Gathering encourages the reuse of materials and repurposing thrifted items in the creation of your mask/costume." (Source)

Be on the lookout if you are going to be downtown today and if you want to participate, they are more than welcome to have you come based on their invitation:

"So bring your signs, bring your chalk, bring your friends and your family. It's going to take all of us to bring about the world we know is possible, and to avoid the one we are on track to getting."

Are you doing anything for Earth Day? Do you agree with climate change efforts? Share in the comments below.

# Earth Day# Spokane# Events# Entertainment# March

I focus on financial situations that impact the everyday person. I am a self taught dividend investor, side hustler, a writer.

Spokane, WA
