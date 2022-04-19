Spokane, WA

Housing Costs In Spokane Continue To Rise

The Dividend Investing Dad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8wZn_0fCV3jTU00
Photo by Outsite Co on Unsplash

According to stats provided by Realtor, housing in Spokane, Washington, has gone up 42.175% since April 2019. With the current sold price being 2.13% above asking.

While inflation continues to hit the nation and the city, housing prices will continue to rise. With the rise in inflation, it could be hard to see the housing market in Spokane stay competitive for local home buyers.

With the current jumps in housing costs, things will likely continue to grow, barring a recession or other economic challenges that our country will face. Either way, we need to understand a few things about the housing market changes and the city's growth.

How much is the population growing?

We have seen housing costs jump more than 40%. There has been about a 5% growth from 2019 to 2022. This population growth isn't overly significant. However, the population that is moving to Spokane makes the difference.

Who is moving to Spokane?

According to Spokane Planner, "the phrase we have for people that move to Spokane from Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles is "Tech Refugees."

The average cost of housing in all of these major cities is enormously higher than that of Spokane. So, many people are coming with more money to spend on buying houses which impacts the sale of homes here.

Essentially, these 'tech refugees' are changing the city's dynamic economically.

As more people from higher housing markets move into our lower-cost home market, it will continue to raise the costs for long-time residents of Spokane and the surrounding area.

What can you do if you want to buy a Spokane home?

The most straightforward answer to this question is to be ready to put more money on the table. If you are going to put an offer on the house, you may need to ask significantly over the asking price.

If this isn't an option for you, you may consider moving further out from the city center into smaller towns. Housing costs there might be up, but there is more opportunity to purchase with less competition.

Lastly, you may want to try house hacking. Potentially, you can buy a larger house or one with the ability to rent a room or space. This will help offset your mortgage and potentially give you the freedom to get into a home you may not have been able to before.

There are other tips for buying in a hot market, but they can be more complicated.

Final Thoughts

Spokane's housing market is growing, and it doesn't look like it is slowing down anytime soon. If you can get into a home now, it might be worth doing it and putting a little work into that home. Otherwise, you may need to find other options if you wait too long.

Either way, the housing market is going to grow.

Please note that I am not a financial adviser or realtor. However, I have purchased a home in this growing market and have done extensive research into the market trends for home buying. Please consult and realtor or financial adviser before making any decisions for you and your family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Housing# Inflation# Real Estate# Money# Washington State

Comments / 4

Published by

I focus on financial situations that impact the everyday person. I am a self taught dividend investor, side hustler, a writer.

Spokane, WA
20 followers

More from The Dividend Investing Dad

Spokane, WA

The Homeless Situation In Spokane Is Getting Out Of Control

The homeless encampment located near I-90 and Freye is continuing to grow. Designated as 'Camp Hope,' the population seems to be growing by the day. And while the city waits for a new homeless shelter plan, there doesn't seem to be any relief for this city area.

Read full story

Inflation Continues To Rock The United States

Over months, inflation has hit the United States, with 8.5% in March. With inflation continuing to rise, it is hitting the average American hard from housing, the grocery store, and transportation costs. And while the Fed is trying to slow things down, it isn't going to help much in the short term.

Read full story
7 comments
Spokane, WA

Spokane Is No Longer An Affordable City

People flock to Spokane, Washington, to find cheaper housing and open spaces and escape the more prominent cities' rigors. Spokane offers new horizons for those coming from Portland, San Fransico, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

Read full story
15 comments
Washington State

Washington Housing Costs Are Skyrocketing

Across the board, Washington state is becoming one of the most expensive states to buy a house. Housing costs continue to climb and not only in the Seattle area. Spokane, the Tri-Cities, and Vancouver continue to see prices jump.

Read full story
4 comments
Spokane, WA

Inflation is Hitting Spokane Hard

Inflation for March 2022 was 8.5% nationally. This is the third-highest it has been in the last 50 years. And it will likely continue to grow this year based on current projections.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy