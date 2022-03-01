The Opinions Of A Disturbed American Veteran: Who I Am, And What I Believe

Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against the Russian threat. Reuters

Hello, I am The Disturbed Philosopher. I am also a disabled Veteran as well. I arrived at this name while studying philosophy in college. I stumbled on a quote from Dutch philosopher, Baruch Spinoza. He stated that "I do not know how to teach philosophy, without becoming a disturber of the peace." I find this to be impressively true, at least for myself. I have always been amazed at how people react to my philosophies on everything, at Church, with family and friends, even when out and about, it never stops.

So over the years, I have learned to bridge gaps between people's differences, by focusing on our similarities instead. To focus on our common interests while learning first hand how things look like from their perspective. Then we begin to care about them, and our entire perspective just might change, at least a little.

It is all about communication, basic decency, compassion, and most of all, understanding. Try to revel in our differences. After all, if it weren't for the different nationalities, we wouldn't have pizza, Chinese food, Sushi, none of it. Most of all I wouldn't be able to have my Korean beef BBQ.

Now as a writer I am attempting to use my ability to bridge those gaps, through my writing. This is why freedom of speech is so crucial. if the pen is truly mightier than the sword, then I am wielding a lethal weapon.

I fought for the rights of each and every American, and for the rights of others around the world. This is America. We all have the right to do, be and believe anything we desire, as long as it does not break the law or infringe upon another's rights. It is actually quite a simple concept, I fail to understand why it has to be so difficult. We Americans are not as divided as we seem, just look how quickly we united in support of Ukraine. Not only did America unite, but the entire free world stood together in unity for support of Ukraine. Freedom is a beautiful, and infectious thing.