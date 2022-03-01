The Opinions Of A Disturbed American Veteran

The Disturbed Philosopher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JRXl_0eOELx1100
West Berliners demonstrate in front of the wall. Berlin. West Germany. 1989.Gilles Peress

I, like my grandfather, and uncles before me, fought during the cold war. We had the honor of playing a small part in tearing down the Berlin Wall, and the former Soviet Union. Today, on the news, I heard that name used to describe Russia once again.

After wiping the tears, and spit, from my face, I sat down and called an old friend from back then. We spoke about the situation in Ukraine, and after a moment of silent weeping, we discussed all that we had just lost. The dreams that had not fully been realized. The dream of Russia being a strong ally with the United States.

This action by Vladamir Putin, and the pathetic inaction of our Administration, Is not only a spit in the face to all cold war Veterans but to all Veterans that have ever served, or that gave their lives for freedom's sake.

The Russian people are not our enemies but we must ensure that Ukraine does not fall. If Ukraine falls, the former Soviet Union will rise like a phoenix from its ashes, then the whole world will be in peril. This is what this generation fails to understand. Perhaps we protected them too much, who knows. Regardless Ukraine must not be allowed to fall.

The time for America to lay aside its political disagreements is long overdue. We must set aside our differences, cease our petty rhetoric, and unite. Unite like never before. We must show them that they have once again awoken a sleeping giant. A giant that is a mighty, and unsuppressible force to be reckoned with. It may sound cliche, but it has never been more needed, and most importantly, more true. United We Stand, Divided We Fall.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Europe# Ukraine# War# Russia# Invasion

Comments / 2

Published by

US Navy 1985-1989 USS Enterprise Operation Praying Mantis Operation Earnst Will. Will be receiving an AA in Eng/Lit in august of this year.

Laclede County, MO
10 followers

More from The Disturbed Philosopher

Ukrainian Special Forces will no longer spare Russian troops.

2S19 howitzers from the Western Military District's 138th Motorized Rifle BrigadeRUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PHOTO. Ukrainian Special Forces announced that it will no longer be capturing Russian artillerymen, in response to the "brutal shelling" of civilians it "will not spare troops" according to news.com.au. Ukrainian Special Forces also vowed to identify and assassinate all Russian artillerymen responsible for the indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

Read full story

The Opinions Of A Disturbed American Veteran: Veterans, Ukraine's Dogs of War

As Veterans, our oath did not end when our obligation to the military ended, it will end only when they lay us in the ground. The situation unfolding in Ukraine is a textbook example of this. The famous quote, "Cry havoc, and let slip the dogs of war" from act 3 scene 1 of William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, Is referring to Veterans. Veterans are the dogs of war, we have been there, done that, and most are willing to do it again.

Read full story

The Opinions Of A Disturbed American Veteran: Who I Am, And What I Believe

Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against the Russian threat.Reuters. Hello, I am The Disturbed Philosopher. I am also a disabled Veteran as well. I arrived at this name while studying philosophy in college. I stumbled on a quote from Dutch philosopher, Baruch Spinoza. He stated that "I do not know how to teach philosophy, without becoming a disturber of the peace." I find this to be impressively true, at least for myself. I have always been amazed at how people react to my philosophies on everything, at Church, with family and friends, even when out and about, it never stops.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy