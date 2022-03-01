The Opinions Of A Disturbed American Veteran

West Berliners demonstrate in front of the wall. Berlin. West Germany. 1989. Gilles Peress

I, like my grandfather, and uncles before me, fought during the cold war. We had the honor of playing a small part in tearing down the Berlin Wall, and the former Soviet Union. Today, on the news, I heard that name used to describe Russia once again.

After wiping the tears, and spit, from my face, I sat down and called an old friend from back then. We spoke about the situation in Ukraine, and after a moment of silent weeping, we discussed all that we had just lost. The dreams that had not fully been realized. The dream of Russia being a strong ally with the United States.

This action by Vladamir Putin, and the pathetic inaction of our Administration, Is not only a spit in the face to all cold war Veterans but to all Veterans that have ever served, or that gave their lives for freedom's sake.

The Russian people are not our enemies but we must ensure that Ukraine does not fall. If Ukraine falls, the former Soviet Union will rise like a phoenix from its ashes, then the whole world will be in peril. This is what this generation fails to understand. Perhaps we protected them too much, who knows. Regardless Ukraine must not be allowed to fall.

The time for America to lay aside its political disagreements is long overdue. We must set aside our differences, cease our petty rhetoric, and unite. Unite like never before. We must show them that they have once again awoken a sleeping giant. A giant that is a mighty, and unsuppressible force to be reckoned with. It may sound cliche, but it has never been more needed, and most importantly, more true. United We Stand, Divided We Fall.