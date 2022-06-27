A House Divided | Civil Unrest In America

Luis Sandoval M

By Thomas Kwan

Civil war happens all over the globe, but with all the division, political climate change, national mass shootings, and policy change, people may be readying themselves for a new civil war.

Tensions are rising, people are uneasy from the rise of inflation, mass shootings, political movements like black lives matter, Roe V Wade, and let us not forget the most recent election, where the vote was incredibly close. Change is in the air, uncertainty seems guaranteed, and hope in the American people is dwindling like a candle in a cave.

Kelsey Vlamis and Charles R. Davis of the Insider wrote a report on how an upcoming civil war may be possible. Given the civil unrest and current events our nation faces, Civil War experts speculate that the rate we are going, a 2nd American Civil War, is possibly impending, according to Timothy Snyder, a history professor and expert on authoritarianism at Yale. Although this may seem like an impossibility to many people, those studying authoritarianism and the past American Civil War will see how America is currently unstable.

"First of all, I just want to say that for the people who actually study the origins of civil wars — not just in the US but as a class of events — America doesn't look good right now," Snyder said.

"Those social scientists who actually work on this topic — neutrally — see indicators in the United States, which suggests that we are on the brink of some kind of conflict."

Federal agents have raided and stormed churches in August and Hinesville, Georgia, as well as Kileen, TX, according to KTWX, a local news outlet from Waco, TX. FBI stormed three churches across the southern United States for having cults allegedly recruiting and targeting the United States military service members.

On June 23, 2022, according to KTWX, the FBI raided three churches near military installations across the Southern U.S., including the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen.

“I can confirm the FBI was executing court-authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas. No additional information will be released at this time,” FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in an emailed statement to KWTX.

The Assembly of Prayer Christian Church is at 1013 Massey Street in North Killeen. According to KTWX, videos shared on social media on June 23, 2022, show law enforcement officers at the church.

According to the Killeen Daily Herald, many of the Google and Facebook reviews of the church refer to it as a cult recruiting and targeting Fort Hood soldiers.

Some of these militias and cults are motivated by politics, some by conspiracies such as The Great Replacement Theory. Regardless of what motivates these people, one this is certain they are not waiting for change to come. The Buffalo shooting, where a young white male shot 13 innocent people, 11 of which were African-Americans, and killed ten of them, is thought to be caused by The Great Replacement Theory, showing only the tip of the iceberg regarding current civil unrest in America.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an organization that fights outbreaks of violence and acts of hate and seeks justice for the protection of civil rights, The Intelligence Report identified 488 extreme antigovernment groups that were active in 2021, down from 566 in 2020. 92 Of these groups were militias, 75 sovereign citizens, three constitutional sheriffs, and a total of 52 conspiracy propagandist groups.

Antigovernment groups peaked in the 2010s and declined since, according to SPLC, this is not indicative of the current state of support and beliefs these militias have:

Antigovernment group members are full of conspiracy theories.

Have an unwavering negative and lack of trust towards our government

Members backlashed and rebelled on issues like COVID-19 regulations.

Believe in voter fraud, otherwise known as the Big Lie.

Members are against local school curriculums and 5G cell service, and other technological advances.

Highly for increased border security.

Use antigovernment imagery, such as the Gadsden flag or the Three Percenter logo commonly displayed by adherents across the United States.

Antigovernment groups connected with many hard-right aligned groups in 2021, often targeting marginalized communities or engaging in threats of violence like the January 6 riot.

But the left has had civil unrest as well. According to the Harvard Radcliffe Institute, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests are less violent compared to what happened during the 1960s American civil rights movement. The feeling of wanting to take change into their own hands and rise up against the status quo seems to be festering like an open wound, and it isn't just the BLM movement.

Roe V Wade, a 50-year-old piece of legislation, was overturned, according to Politico. Even before the case that brought autonomy over their own body and gave women a civil Right To Choose got overturned, there was civil unrest across the nation. Nation Public Radio (NPR) announced a supreme court leaked report on May 3, 2022, that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe V Wade. The National Catholic Register (NCR) reported on tweets from Jason Rantz, Host of The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH 770, with a video showing the pro-life building, Next Step Pregnancy Center vandalized by a lone black-hooded female figure. The divide in this country is apparent and continues to happen and even worsen in some cases. On June 22, 2022, a total of over 50 attacks have occurred since the leak on May 2, 2022, that shocked the nation over.

The future is bleak, uncertain, and daunting. Projections go from bad to worse when concerning civil unrest, as our country is more divisive, American politics putting wedges among every citizen, a 2nd American Civil War seems like it is not so crazy after all.