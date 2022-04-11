4 Places To Eat The Best Hamburgers in Chicago

THE LOYALIST

Burgers are my all-time favourite food, so I had to go when I heard The Loyalist had the best burgers in Chicago. It didn't let me down. This is without a doubt the finest burger I've ever had in my life. Such a distinct flavour. It isn't overly heavy. It shouldn't be too bright. Not only was the burger wonderful, but so were the drinks and snacks. The setting is attractive and ideal for any occasion. Furthermore, the service was exceptional.

LITTLE BAD WOLF

I'm simply going to say it: this is one of the best burgers in Chicago. This burger is well prepared and delicious. The bun holds up well, and the burger is quite juicy. It's an A+ when you add in superb service, delicious fries, and a crazy broad beer choice.

RED HOT RANCH

Burgers that are out of this world. The burgers are delicious, and the sauce they serve with them is the icing on the cake. It's one of the greatest in town. The pricing is unbeatable when combined with the fresh cut fries that come with everything. Don't miss out on the shrimp with their spicy sauce.

THE REGION

Excellent restaurant with a modest but well-executed menu in the heart of Roscoe Village. With crispy caramelised edges brimming with flavour, their smash burgers are the menu's centrepiece. The burgers are similar to Schoops burgers, but they are much superior. The Diggity Do, with its mix of onions, relish, and secret sauce, is unexpectedly tasty. Their fries are also perfect in terms of crispiness and flavour. Finally, the shakes were a delectable conclusion to a pleasant family supper. The Region is a good place to eat.