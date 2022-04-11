Chicago, IL

5 Of The Best Breweries In Chicago

Dovetail Brewery

Dovetail Brewery

This is an absolutely fantastic and lovely location. The trip was fantastic; you received three drinks and a lot of history, and it was the most in-depth tour I've ever taken. The guide was quite knowledgable and well-educated in the fields of beer and sensory perception. This tour comes highly recommended if you want to learn more about beer. We shall return. Events can be held in their lovely barrel room. Great-tasting beers made in the European tradition.

Half Acre Brewing

Half Acre Brewery

The tavern at Half Acre is excellent. The service is fantastic, the ambiance is fantastic, and the beer is fantastic and reasonably priced. I tried the Big Hugs stout, Sailor's Kush double IPA, Vim porter, and Passing Lands sour in a flight. The first two were excellent, the Vim was excellent, and the Passing Lands was absolutely wonderful, possibly the greatest sour I have ever had.

Metropolitan Brewing

Considerate, compassionate, and entertaining. When it comes to a blend of safety and enjoyment, few bars compare to Metropolitan when it comes to this issue. The employees are friendly, reasonable, and have a good time. The beers are strong and avoid the overproduction of IPAs.

Goose Island Brewery

Goose Island Brewery

You can anticipate pleasant, attentive service as well as a wide selection of beers (draft, cans, and bottles) to sample! Learning about the history or train behind the names of their beers was entertaining (a lot of female names). The tasting room is also decked out with Chicago-themed art that perfectly complements the brewery's mood.

Begyle Brewing

Brewery is fantastic. The staff was really helpful in assisting me in selecting the best beer for my limited time there. The beer variety is fantastic, and there isn't a single one that I didn't enjoy. I wasn't able to get any shots, but there was a good number of seating, as well as a skee ball area.

