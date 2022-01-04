Fan Who Spotted Staffer's Cancerous Mole Given $10,000 Medical School Scholarship

Hello and welcome to The Daily Uplift, a dedicated publication for uplifting news only. You can support us by simply following us on Newsbreak.

Kindness pays in unexpected ways.

Twitter/@Canucks

Nadia Popovici, the girl going viral for her kind act of spotting a cancerous mole on neck of staffer Brian Hamilton, is being given $10,000 scholarship as a thank you gesture. She spotted the mole during a game back in October. After which, Brian went to doctor to get the mole removed, which was found to be cancerous. He could not track her, so he started a social media appeal to find her and thank her for saving his life. Source: Sky News

Kane Tanaka's 119th birthday.

FUKUOKA PREFECTURAL GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO

World's oldest living person, Kane Tanaka celebrated her 119th birthday on Sunday, in Fukuoka perfecture of Japan. Tanaka was born on Jan 2, 1903 in the same perfecture and is planning to live upto 120, as a immediate goal. In March 2019, Guinness World Records recognized Tanaka as the world's oldest living person at 116 years old. Source: Japan Times

A father's 29 miles trekk in son's memory.

Courtesy of Redfern Family

A father is going on a 29 miles trekk in the memory of his deceased son on the day, what would have been his son's 29th birthday. Ian Redfern's son Adam Redfern died while jogging in March, due to Cardiac Arrest. He says the walk is to raise awareness among young adults of risks of Cardiac Arrests. The walk has raised more than £1,300 and the memorial fund setup for similar causes has raised more than £22,000 so far.