TDU: Stanford scientists develop therapy to treat depression in less than 5 days

Depression gone in just 5 days

Stanford scientists have developed a new therapy called "Stanford neuromodulation therapy" to treat depression. The therapy, which uses electric pulses to tickle the surface of the brain, claims to work eight times faster than current available treatments. A randomised trial, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, shows astonishing results in just 5 days or less. Patients also showed no serious side effects, except mild headaches. Considering the fact that depression is one of the prime causes of disability, that's some really great news. .Read more at KQED

In other very positive news, a Michigan man is sending help in his own way to Kentucy. Timothy Baise is donating about 1,000 toys to children impacted by the recent Kentucy tornado, which devastated southern United States. Read more at Upnorth Live

Spain goes green

Other positive news came from Spain, where renewables are now covering almost half of the country's total electricity needs. Among these renewables, wind energy was the largest contributor, which overtook nuclear power to become the largest source of power in the country. In a report published by the Spanish government, the installed wind energy capacity will be doubled by 2030, and at the same time, solar energy will be quadrupled. Read more at Elpais

Youngest graduate

In other news, a 12-year-old has graduated from Boward College, becoming the youngest graduate in the school's 61-year history. She earned an associate's degree with a concentration in biological science. In January, she'll proceed to the University of Florida, where she is going to study microbiology and cell structure. Previously, the record was held by a 15-year-old student. Read more at Miami Herald.