Man Wins $1 Million After The Ticket Came In a Get-Well Card

Hello and welcome to The Daily Uplift. A break from the news full of crime, hate and politics. Here you will find daily uplifting stories from around the country and world. You can connect with us by simply following us on Newsbreak. Let's start.

Massachusetts Lucky Man

Massachusetts Lottery

Alexander McLeish received three scratch-off tickets for the lottery in a get-well card from his friend earlier this month, as he was recovering from his open-heart surgery. As he scratched off, he started to see his first initials, A, W, and M, and as he continued matching letters to words, he revealed the word "heart" on the bottom row. He ended up in second place, winning $1 million. He chose the cash option for his prize and got $650,000 after taxes. It wasn't the first time for him; he has also won $1,000 in the past in a similar incident. Cnn

The Misdialed Friendship

Mike Moffitt

A misdialed number led to a 20-year friendship between Florida's Gladys Hankerson and Mike Moffitt of Rhode Island. Gladys Hankerson, now 80, was trying to reach her sister in Maryland when she misdialed the number and it went to Mike, 20 years ago. Over the years, they remained in contact, and finally they met in person last week, when Mike, now 46, was on a Florida trip with his family. After their meeting, Mike shared the photo on Facebook, which has been shared more than 800 times. Mike wrote, "There are incredible people in this world that are a wrong number phone call away". NBC News

The Responsible Worker

Alex Mecl/Unsplash

In a very beautiful and responsible gesture, a postal worker from Louisville tracked down a suspected porch pirate and returned the package to the customer. Audrey Harrod dropped the package at Kristina Inclan's door, a nurse, as she was napping between her shifts. After a brief chase, she got the suspect and demanded the package back, which she returned to Kristina. WHAS11

Thanks for reading. Follow The Daily Uplift for more.