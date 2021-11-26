The Daily Uplift: 8-Year-Old Texan Selling Cupcakes To Buy Gifts For Foster Kids

Hey reader, welcome to The Daily Uplift. A special publication, dedicated to positive & uplifting stories happening around the world. You can show your support by simply following us on Newsbreak. Let's start.

8-year-old Texan

Instead of spending her holidays at home, Summer Linn has started a small business: a cupcake shop. But, that's not what makes her special.

The 8-year-old Texan said she plans to buy Christmas gifts for foster kids from the profits. Selling her boxes for $5 each, she has made more than $2,000. She has even adopted 13 kids for Christmas.

A U.K. teen sends 1,000 care packages

Another similar case is happening in the U.K.'s Buckinghamshire. 18-year-old Alice Rose has sent more than 1,000 packages in the past year to people in need.

She is a teaching assistant and started the project with her own funding, but later she was joined by other people in the form of donations. She has set up a Google form, which one has to fill out to receive a package that is full of hygiene products and toys.

A $2,000 Tip

A two-thousand-dollar tip for two $5 turnovers?A man named Nicholas left a $2,000 tip at The Omaha Bakery in Bellevue. Preston Rath, an employee, told KETV that she alerted the man if he was wrong, but he said no.

Owner Michelle Kaiser said that he knew that it had been a rough time for restaurant workers due to COVID. She also said that tip would be shared among hourly workers.