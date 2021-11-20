The Daily Uplift: Family celebrates great-grandmother 101st birthday with '101 dalmatians' party

Hey reader, welcome to The Daily Uplift. A special publication for good and uplifting news only. You can encourage us by simply following us on Newsbreak. Let's Start.

WKOW.com

1. To commemorate a great-101st grandmother's birthday, a Wisconsin family planned a procession modelled like "101 Dalmatians." The family surprised Ruth Marsh, the matriarch, with a spotted parade in Stoughton on Sunday, according to WKOW. The whole family dressed up like Dalmatians, complete with spots and floppy ears, to get into the atmosphere. There was even a Dalmatian in the crowd.

2. Barronelle Stutzman, a Washington state florist who refused to serve a homosexual couple in 2013, has dropped her Supreme Court petition and agreed to pay the men a nominal sum in damages. The funds will be donated to a charity for LGBTQ youngsters. Stutzman says she is "at peace" with her choice to accept the state's nondiscrimination rules were broken.

Lewsi Hamilton

3. After wearing a rainbow-colored helmet ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has been commended for "an wonderful act of allyship." On Friday, Mercedes shared photos of the seven-time world champion's protective gear with drivers taking part in the weekend's first practise session.

4. On Twitter, a top player from Wichita State University's men's basketball team has been praised for his work off the court. Dexter Dennis led the Wichita State Shockers to a 65-51 victory over Tarleton State on Tuesday. Dennis, a junior guard, scored 13 points. But it's his activities thirty minutes after the last buzzer that have everyone's attention. Instead of returning home, Dennis stepped into the stands and began assisting the Koch Arena cleaning crew. Thousands of people shared the video, with some referring to him as their favourite player.