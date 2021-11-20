Anaheim, CA

The Daily Uplift: Ohio state is raising millions to erase student loan debt

The Daily Uplift

Hey reader, welcome to The Daily Uplift. A special publication for good and uplifting news only. You can encourage us by simply following us on Newsbreak. Let's Start.

Black Santas!

For the first time in the company's 66-year theme park history, US Disney parks are featuring a Black Santa Claus in their Christmas celebrations this year, with no official announcement or hoopla. A Black Santa has been sighted at some meet-and-greets and after-hours Christmas events at both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Debt Is Bad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dj8Pv_0d2If7HU00
Juan Ramos/ Unsplash

Ohio State University has begun a 10-year fundraising campaign to earn $800 million to erase all loans from student financial assistance packages. According to the school, which annually graduates over 8,000 undergrads, nearly half of those students finish with debt. Graduates leave the university with an average debt of $27,000, which is in line with national statistics for bachelor's degree students.

Butterflies Are Back

The dwindling orange-and-black Western monarch butterflies have a gleam of hope. The number of birds wintering along California's central coast is rebounding after reaching an all-time low last year. Their presence is often a good indicator of ecosystem health. Climate change, habitat damage, and a lack of food due to drought are all blamed by experts. The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation conducted an annual winter census last year and found less than 2,000 butterflies. The figure is a far cry from the tens of thousands that have been reported in recent years.This year while official count is pending, independent volunteers and organizations have already reported that numbers have ririsen to around 50K.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Positivity delivered daily.

San Francisco, CA
62 followers

More from The Daily Uplift

The Daily Uplift: Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

Hey Reader, welcome to The Daily Uplift. A daily publication specially for positive & uplifting news, exclusively on Newsbreak. You can encourage us by just following us on Newsbreak. Let's start.

Read full story
3 comments

The Daily Uplift: Family celebrates great-grandmother 101st birthday with '101 dalmatians' party

Hey reader, welcome to The Daily Uplift. A special publication for good and uplifting news only. You can encourage us by simply following us on Newsbreak. Let's Start. 1. To commemorate a great-101st grandmother's birthday, a Wisconsin family planned a procession modelled like "101 Dalmatians." The family surprised Ruth Marsh, the matriarch, with a spotted parade in Stoughton on Sunday, according to WKOW. The whole family dressed up like Dalmatians, complete with spots and floppy ears, to get into the atmosphere. There was even a Dalmatian in the crowd.

Read full story
2 comments

The Daily Uplift: Mom decides to become a Nurse after losing husband to Covid

Hey reader, welcome to The Daily Uplift. A new publication determined to present you positive & uplifting news happening around tbe U.S. You can support us by simply following us on Newsbreak. Let's Start.

Read full story

The Daily Uplift: Jobless claims have dropped to a pandemic low

Hey reader, welcome to The Daily Uplift, a new venture which only presents you uplifting and positive things happening around. You can support us by simply following us on Newsbreak. Let's start.

Read full story
1 comments

The Daily Uplift: After changing her life, NY baker is helping others to build a beautiful life

Hey reader, welcome to The Daily Uplift. A news publication devoted to presenting you positive & uplifting thing happening around. You can encourage us by simply following us on Newsbreak. Let's start.

Read full story

All About COVID-19 booster doses - Now Available & President Joe Biden got one

Covid-19 Booster Shots are now being offered to eligibleBeat Story. The Pfizer booster shot is now available for those who are eligible at pharmacies and immunisation sites around the Bay Area. To begin, you must have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the second of which must have occurred at least six months ago.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

After an alleged violent outburst, a San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy faces multiple charges

Deputy Dominic Barsetti, 32 Is In Jail After Violent OutburstNBC Bay Area. Following an alleged violent outburst at a party last week, a San Francisco sheriff's deputy faces many counts, including felony criminal threats and sexual battery, according to authorities. According to victim testimony, Deputy Dominic Barsetti, 32, was at a small party at a home on Josepha Avenue Thursday night when he allegedly smashed property, beat victims, and threatened to return to the place to shoot people.

Read full story
California State

How community and health leaders in California want to minimise vaccine inequalities in African-American communities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — California continues to have the lowest COVID rates in the country, but this relative achievement does not account for the ongoing health inequities that people of colour face.Death rates are still higher and vaccination rates are lower in the state's Black and African American communities.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Warriors Andrew Wiggins has stated that he will not change his vaccine opinions

SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has reluctant to comment on whether he is still unvaccinated, but it appears that he is.During the team's media day on Monday, Wiggins stated that he will continue to hold to his principles about not having a coronavirus vaccine.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

With the support of Roots of Peace, an Afghan refugee family arrives safely in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Joyful tears, relieved sighs, and, perhaps most importantly, a sign of hope."At the very least, I was able to save my wife and two of my children," Ahmad Seyar Zia remarked.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

KTVU has reportedly 'suspended indefinitely' Bay Area anchor Frank Somerville.

As initially reported by the Mercury News and confirmed by a source at KTVU who talked to SFGATE, KTVU news anchor Frank Somerville has been removed from the air again. Following a disagreement over continued coverage of the Gabby Petito missing person and homicide case, Somerville, 63, has been “suspended indefinitely” by KTVU management.

Read full story
12 comments
Concord, CA

Business Impacted In Concord After Vaccine Mandate

Enough is enough, that's what customer say in downtown Concord. People are divided after vaccine mandate for daily indoor works like dinning & bar. As a result less customers are approaching bars, restaurant & gyms. This has resulted into severe impact on businesses.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy