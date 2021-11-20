The Daily Uplift: Ohio state is raising millions to erase student loan debt

Hey reader, welcome to The Daily Uplift. A special publication for good and uplifting news only. You can encourage us by simply following us on Newsbreak. Let's Start.

Black Santas!

For the first time in the company's 66-year theme park history, US Disney parks are featuring a Black Santa Claus in their Christmas celebrations this year, with no official announcement or hoopla. A Black Santa has been sighted at some meet-and-greets and after-hours Christmas events at both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Debt Is Bad

Juan Ramos/ Unsplash

Ohio State University has begun a 10-year fundraising campaign to earn $800 million to erase all loans from student financial assistance packages. According to the school, which annually graduates over 8,000 undergrads, nearly half of those students finish with debt. Graduates leave the university with an average debt of $27,000, which is in line with national statistics for bachelor's degree students.

Butterflies Are Back

The dwindling orange-and-black Western monarch butterflies have a gleam of hope. The number of birds wintering along California's central coast is rebounding after reaching an all-time low last year. Their presence is often a good indicator of ecosystem health. Climate change, habitat damage, and a lack of food due to drought are all blamed by experts. The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation conducted an annual winter census last year and found less than 2,000 butterflies. The figure is a far cry from the tens of thousands that have been reported in recent years.This year while official count is pending, independent volunteers and organizations have already reported that numbers have ririsen to around 50K.