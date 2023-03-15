Chicago, IL

Breweries Worth A Visit: Breweries of Chicago

The Daily Scoop

Chicago is known for its deep-dish pizza, hot dogs, and architecture, but it's also home to an array of breweries that offer unique and delicious craft beers. Here are some of the top breweries worth visiting in Chicago:

Revolution Brewing

Revolution Brewing is one of the most well-known and beloved breweries in Chicago, with a loyal following and a reputation for quality craft beers. Their extensive menu of craft beers includes their famous Anti-Hero IPA, which has won multiple awards for its bold and hoppy flavor, as well as a rotating selection of seasonal beers that showcase the brewery's creativity and innovation. Whether you're a die-hard beer enthusiast or just looking for a fun and relaxing place to hang out with friends, Revolution Brewing is a must-visit destination in the Windy City.

Half Acre Beer Company

Half Acre Beer Company is definitely worth visiting if you're in Chicago. Not only do they offer classic beers like the ever-popular Daisy Cutter Pale Ale, but they also have a rotating selection of seasonal brews that showcase the creativity of their brewing team. In addition to their taproom and production facility, Half Acre also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including beer releases, live music, and food pop-ups. If you're a fan of craft beer, you won't want to miss out on the Half Acre experience.

Goose Island Beer Co.

Goose Island Beer Co. is a well-known and highly-regarded brewery that has been a fixture in the Chicago beer scene for over 30 years. Founded in 1988, this brewery has become a beloved staple of the city, with a reputation for producing high-quality and delicious beers.

Despite their success and popularity, Goose Island remains committed to experimentation and innovation. They are constantly introducing new and exciting brews, and are always on the lookout for new ingredients and brewing techniques to incorporate into their beers.

Moody Tongue Brewing Company

Moody Tongue Brewing Company is a brewery that was established in 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Since then, it has gained popularity and a reputation for its unique beers, including the Sliced Nectarine IPA and the Caramelized Chocolate Churro Baltic Porter, which have become crowd favorites.

Dovetail Brewery

Dovetail Brewery is a small brewery in the windy city that specializes in traditional European-style beers. They pride themselves on their adherence to longstanding brewing methods and their use of high-quality ingredients. .

In addition to their Hefeweizen and Rauchbier, Dovetail Brewery also offers a range of other beers that are crafted with care and attention to detail. Their taproom is a cozy and welcoming space that is perfect for enjoying a pint with friends or trying out a flight of different beers.

If you're a fan of traditional European-style beers, or if you're simply looking for a great place to enjoy a pint with friends, Dovetail Brewery is definitely worth checking out. Their commitment to quality and their passion for brewing shine through in every glass, and their cozy taproom provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxing and enjoyable beer-drinking experience.

