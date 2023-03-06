Beautiful Brunch Spots in Los Angeles: A Guide to Mid-Morning Bliss

Photo by (Daily Scoop)

There's nothing quite like starting your day off with a delicious brunch, especially in a city as diverse as Los Angeles. From trendy cafes to hidden gems, LA has no shortage of brunch spots that are sure to satisfy any craving. Whether you're a fan of classic breakfast dishes or are looking to try something new, you'll find plenty of options in this city.

But with so many choices, it can be overwhelming to decide where to go. That's where we come in. We've scoured the city to find the most beautiful brunch spots that not only serve up tasty dishes but also offer a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere. So whether you're in the mood for a hearty breakfast burrito or a refreshing acai bowl, we've got you covered. Get ready to indulge in mid-morning bliss at these beautiful brunch spots in Los Angeles.

Poppy + Rose

Photo by (Pexels)

If you are seeking out breakfast comfort food in LA, Poppy + Rose on Wall Street is one of the best places to be! Some of their most popular dishes include Chicken & Waffles, amazing Breakfast Burritos, and Avocado Toast.

If you are into sweeter dishes, we recommend you try their French Toast, or their Lumberjack Pancake Breakfast.

Fratelli Cafe

Photo by (Pexels)

If you are looking for some quintessential breakfast eats in Los Angeles, the Fratelli Cafe on Melrose Avenue is one of the top picks among readers.

The most recommended dish from the Fratelli Cafe is the Croissant French Toast, and offers a delicious breakfast option for everyone. Some other popular dishes from the Fratelli Cafe include Banana Waffles, Buttermilk Pancakes, and their incredible breakfast burritos.

Madres Brunch

Photo by (Pexels)

For an ever-revolving menu of delicious breakfast options and unique dishes, Madres Brunch is highly recommended among our correspondents.

If you are looking for a unique dish from Madres Brunch, give their Rainbow pancakes a shot! These pancakes are colored to look like a delicious rainbow of incredible flavor.