These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away

Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast! Photo by Emerson Vieira on Unsplash

If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.

KJ's Steakhouse

KJ's Steakhouse is a great pick if you or your guests are meat lovers! Photo by (Creative Commons)

KJ's Steakhouse, located on Cleveland Avenue, is the best steakhouse in Fort Myers. KJ's rates high on multiple different categories on TripAdvisor. The atmosphere at KJ's is unparalleled by any other restaurant in Fort Myers, and their steaks are the most tender, juicy, and delicious you can get.

Osteria Celli

If you are looking for great Italian food, make sure to check out Osteria Celli! Photo by (Tripadvisor)

If you are more interested in Italian cuisine, Osteria Celli is among the highest-rated Italian restaurants in town. Some of Osteria Celli's key dishes include Italian classics such as pasta, lasagna, and also more exotic options such as octopus.

Harold's

Photo by Loija Nguyen on Unsplash

If you're more interested in finding some incredible French food in Fort Myers, the best place to be is Harold's where they sauce up signature dishes like salmon, duck, and lamb. Although Harold's offers some of the most top-tier food in Fort Myers, it is good to know that Harold's is not cheap. They are among the most expensive restaurants in Fort Myers, and they definitely live up to their hype. Some of our top picks for dishes from Harold's include:

Grilled Veal Chop with Blue Cheese Gnocchi, Candied Shallots

Blue Cheese Crusted Filet with Black Truffle Mash, Sauce Diane

Molasses Cured Antelope with Lingonberry, Yukon Gold Pave

Truffle Fries (OUR FAVORITE DISH)

If you are a foodie, Fort Myers is one of the best places to be in the entire country, so go out and explore the many culinary options there are!