@SBF_FTX Arrested: Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas- Following The FTX Scandal in The Cryptocurrency Industry

The $32B cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed last month, preceding an incredible amount of scrutiny of the founder of the exchange. Photo by (Google Images / Creative Commons )

BAHAMAS x RNN - Sam Bankman-Fried (also referred to as the acronym "SBF" ) is an American investor, and founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy just one month ago on November 11th, 2022. Since the collapse of the seemingly profitable crypto exchange, SBF began to attract widespread criticism from both the cryptocurrency community as well as government officials, who had called for his arrest.

Bankman-Fried first spoke out regarding FTX's alleged staged crash-Esque bankruptcy, posting on Twitter that he was "sorry" and that he "fucked up, and should have done better."

The original Twitter thread from Bankman-Fried has accumulated over 7,000 comments- most of which are critical of SBF. Some threads were literally a single emoji, which you could probably guess it's purpose.

As the heat was on SBF, American authorities were on high alert looking for where SBF could be hiding. However, SBF turned out to be hiding very close by, right in the Bahamas. SBF even added to his profile that he was currently in the Bahamas. Some Twitter users say that it seems as though Bankman was taunting American Authorities by publicly sharing his location on his Twitter account.

Founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried's Twitter profile. Photo by ( Twitter / @SBF_FTX)

A sealed grand jury indictment was brought against SBF for multiple criminal charges, some of which included wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud against lenders and customers, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and violations of campaign finance laws, according to CBS.

We will continue to cover the FTX bankruptcy case in future issues.