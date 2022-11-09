"I Really Just Hope We Can Continue The Movement" says KH, founder of "Heartbreak & Hennessy" series.

If you have spent any amount of time on Instagram lately, chances are you've come across videos featuring a little black book called "Heartbreak & Hennessy" or it's sequel book "Drowning in Heartbreak"



The Daily Scoop reached out to the creator of the project, who simply refers to themselves as "K.H." via the movement's Instagram page. We asked K.H. some questions regarding the movement, as well as some updates on any future projects they have planned.



"I originally started Heartbreak & Hennessy really to just vent about stuff I was dealing with in my personal life," says K.H. "It started out on Pinterest, actually, where I grew to a fairly sizable following before getting banned from the platform."



Back in 2018, K.H. had begun posting some of their favorite quotes to Pinterest simply to save them for later. "One day, I looked at my Pinterest dashboard and saw that I had a few thousand followers and I was just like 'what the hell'"



The surreal moment led K.H. down a spiral of posting more and more content to Pinterest, eventually developing their own signature "black and white" style to their posts.



"I was posting somewhere around 250 quotes per day," said K.H. "It really wasn't anything super big until I actually got banned from Pinterest."



In August of 2018, Heartbreak & Hennessy's official Pinterest page got banned for an unspecified reason. At the time of the ban, Heartbreak & Hennessy had achieved over 400 million post views and 10,000+ subscribers.



"I decided, you know what? I need to keep this going, because people see a value in it." That's when K.H. decided to move their platform to Instagram, where the movement has thrived.



"I started posting some quotes to Instagram and it just really took off. I mean, I was seeing growth like never before. I had released a book of quotes previously just for fun, and eventually people connected the dots. I started seeing a lot of sales."



K.H. told us they are looking to continue growth in the movement and especially focus on helping those who reach out to the movement. It's still a one-man team, and the movement now has over 100,000 followers on Instagram.



"I really just hope we can continue the movement. I eventually want to move on to managing the movement full-time, but that is far in the future."



K.H. has released two books, Heartbreak and Hennessy and Drowning in Heartbreak, respectively.