IntegroAI Announces Release Date of Artificial Intelligence Art Book Entitled "AI Art and It's Capabilities"

(via IntegroAI Press Release)

Earlier this morning, the CEO of IntegroAI announced the release date of their latest project, "AI Art and It's Capabilities" The 400-page art book will consist solely of images generated using the IntegroAI image generation software, which helps to create original images from text prompts. Throughout the book, readers will be taken through a journey of how artificial intelligence has progressed in recent years.

The main purpose of the book is to educate the public about the dangers of artificial intelligence creating hyper-realistic images. Many of the images in the book actually appear to be taken in the real world, but on closer look, turn out to be what just "looks" like a real photo. An example of this is the image on page 71, which appears to be a giant red dog in a city.

(via IntegroAI Special Access)

The photo appears to be legitimate at first glance, but a closer look will reveal that the windows and shapes of the windows are not uniform, thus revealing that this image is not real. For some other art pieces in this book, there is almost no way to visually distinguish them from real photos. Such as on page 22, which depicts a city skyline next to a vast desert.

(via IntegroAI Special Access)

This image looks as though it was taken from an aerial drone, and the city is so far away that there is almost no way to distinguish it from a real photograph, except that there is no city that looks like this. But, to the uneducated eye, it very well could appear to be a legitimate photo.

In addition to using this book to educate the public on the dangers of AI, IntegroAI says they also want to show the vast artistic capabilities of artificial intelligence. In addition to hyper-realistic photos, the book also features various artistic examples as well. On page 75 of the book, IntegroAI shows an illustration of a chameleon, completely generated from AI.

(via IntegroAI Special Access)

IntegroAI says they expect to release the book exclusively on Amazon on November 15th.