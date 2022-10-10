This Giant Painting is A Hidden Gem of Goodland, Kansas

This massive reproduction of "Three Sunflowers in a Vase" by Vincent Van Gogh is 768 square feet! (Creative Commons/J. Stephen Conn)

Artist Cameron Cross created a gigantic reproduction of a Van Gogh painting- three times! The first installation of Cross's "Van Gogh Project" was in Manitoba, Canada and the second was in Australia. The third installation was created in Goodland, Kansas, and can be seen off of I-70.

This massive reproduction is held up by a giant steel easel, which weighs thousands of pounds. The art installation is rarely visited mainly because those who live near Goodland don't know about it yet. The lack of knowledge of this masterpiece is the only thing stopping most from seeing it.

Cameron Cross created the original giant Van Gogh painting in the small community of Altona. (Creative Commons/Loozrboy)

As stated previously, Cross created the original giant Van Gogh painting in Manitoba, Canada. While he was working in the town as an artist and teacher, he wanted to have a way to give back to his community. The "original" giant Van Gogh painting still stands in the small Canadian town of Altona, even after being restored in 2017.

The harsh weather of Manitoba had worn down the original giant Van Gogh painting so much that it had to be taken down for restoration in September 2017. The four-week restoration helped to return the original giant Van Gogh painting to its former glory.

In addition to the two giant Van Gogh paintings in Canada and Kansas, Cross also has crafted yet another giant Van Gogh painting in Australia. The Australian giant Van Gogh painting is located in Emerald, Australia, and depicts a recreation of Van Gogh's fourth Sunflowers painting in vivid detail.