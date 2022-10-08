Key Biscayne, FL

This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAs1U_0iRdetSk00
The Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida has been destroyed by graffiti and decay.(Creative Commons/La Shola)

The Miami Marine Stadium was the first-ever custom-built stadium for viewing water sports and motorboat races. For decades the stadium thrived, even advancing to hosting events such as concerts and boxing matches. However, in 1992, the Miami Marine Stadium was declared unsafe and forced to close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fdyew_0iRdetSk00
A view from behind the Miami Marine Stadium, showing the picturesque view of downtown Miami.(Creative Commons/Miamism)

The stadium has one of the best views of downtown Miami that is possible to get without being on a boat or a plane, and it was left completely open. The open seating concept made preventing trespassers almost impossible, and graffiti artists started leaving their mark on the historic stadium. Over the years, several layers of graffiti have appeared, giving the stadium a vibrantly eerie location.

The stadium has almost 7,000 wooden seats and was home to some of the most surreal and unique events to ever happen in Miami. Hundreds of boats would park around the floating stage and watch concerts, events, and shows. "The experience was authentic Miami," says The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a foundation that helps to preserve historic monuments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0Ex7_0iRdetSk00
(Creative Commons/Miamism)

The stadium was built by the architect Hilario Candela, a Cuban immigrant who designed the structure when he was only 28 years old. The entire structure is poured in concrete, and it is still to this day one of the most unique and iconic stadiums in the United States. Organizations such as friends of Miami Marine Stadium are working to revitalize the stadium and even bring it back to its former glory.

If you plan on visiting the Miami Marine Stadium, please note that you cannot legally enter the stadium, you can only view the stadium from nearby boat docks or beaches. If you're in the Key Biscayne area, this is a must-visit monument that will blow you away.

# Miami# Florida# Travel# Urban Exploration# Key Biscayne

