Legal Loophole Opens Market for "Legal Weed" in All States by Extracting Different Cannabinoids from Marijuana

For those who haven't heard the big buzz in the legal weed community, legal loopholes are being used to allow anyone to buy "legal THC." The loophole works like this; the Farm Bill of 2018 declared delta 9 THC (Δ9) as federally illegal. However, the Farm Bill classified other forms of THC, such as delta 8 THC (Δ8) as only "hemp" and not "marijuanna." Since the bill opened up a legal loophole for THC isomers such as Δ8 and delta 10 THC (Δ10), there was a scramble for who could create the best quality Δ8 products.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of companies jumped on the Δ8 hype train, and made millions in the process. There are Δ8 products, but also products that contain various other isomers of Δ9, such as Δ10 and even delta 11 THC. Although these hemp products are legal and easily accessible, it might not be the best idea to start using these products.

Since there is no federal regulation on the production of delta 8 THC products, many manufacturers do not follow the correct procedures that should be taken to ensure the products' safety. DailyCBD, a blog which educates users on Cannabidiol and Hemp extracts, said simply “Never buy from a delta 8 supplier that doesn’t test for both safety and potency."

Many delta 8 companies do test for pesticides, foreign matter, and other chemicals, and use third party testing companies to verify their safety. If you are planning on using delta 8 THC or any other form of THC, it is crucial to check the labels. Many products have a scannable QR code that can take you to it's lab test results. If you can't find lab results, don't use the product. You'll save your health in the long run, and have a much more enjoyable experience in the moment.